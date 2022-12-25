 Skip to main content
Kid entrepreneurs continue efforts to help children and families in need

Brothers Treandos (right) and Noah Thornton are the founders of T&N Bowties that sells bowties, handkerchiefs and clothing in addition to hosting an annual food, book and toy drive for families in need.  

STOCKBRIDGE — As another fall semester comes to an end it is a small indication for children to know that the gift giving holiday season is just around the corner, but for Treandos and Noah Thornton the coming of the end-of-year holiday season has a greater significance.

It is not a season that makes the two Stockbridge elementary students focus on the amount of presents under their family Christmas tree. Instead, the two brothers set their sights on giving to others in need.

Donated items left at a partnering location for the T&N Bowties annual Community Holiday Food and Toy Drive with United Food Force. 

