Kid entrepreneurs continue efforts to help children and families in need

Brothers Treandos (right) and Noah Thornton are the founders of T&N Bowties that sells bowties, handkerchiefs and clothing in addition to hosting an annual food, book and toy drive for families in need.
STOCKBRIDGE — As another fall semester comes to an end it is a small indication for children to know that the gift giving holiday season is just around the corner, but for Treandos and Noah Thornton the coming of the end-of-year holiday season has a greater significance.
It is not a season that makes the two Stockbridge elementary students focus on the amount of presents under their family Christmas tree. Instead, the two brothers set their sights on giving to others in need.
Treandos, 11, and Noah, 7, are the founders of T&N Bow Ties and Apparel — a men's clothing store that offers a selection of bow ties, neckties, handkerchiefs and clothing inspired by a combination of high fashion and new street trends— and each holiday season the kid entrepreneurs host an area food, toy and book drive for underserved children in Henry County.
Together, the two have collected more than 3,000 nonperishable food items, toys and books since the launch of their business in 2017. This year the two brothers hope to assist thousands more. Through Dec. 31 the co-owners will be accepting donations for their 7th annual Community Holiday Food & Toy Drive with United Food Force.
Interested participants can drop off non-perishable foods, toys and books at one of five community organizations participating as public drop-off locations for the kid-inspired drive. Locations includes the Speaking Pieces Boutique at 226 Jonesboro Road in McDonough, the Minuteman Press of McDonough at 388 McDonough Pkwy. in McDonough, the Kim Mays State Farm Insurance Agency at 102 Vincent Ave. in Stockbridge, the Alzheimer's Services of Morrow at 7251 Mt. Zion Circle in Morrow and SCB Video TV Marketing at 2 Macon St. in McDonough.
The mission is one that began early for Treandos. The fifth-grader was 5-years-old when he developed the clothing company to help boost the confidence of young men and women throughout all communities. He then spearheaded the food, toy and book drive under the company name to further his passion for helping other children and families in need.
"All kids and their families should have food, toys and books to enjoy," Treandos said. "Food insecurity is very real, and my brother and I want to do our part to stomp it out forever."
He lists his family as top motivators in the continued effort.
"They help me spread my business to different stores, and my mom helps with business partnerships," he said Tuesday.
His younger brother, Noah, is following his lead to be a proactive partner in the community.
"I hope it inspires them (children) to start a business that is helping other people so that the community could be upbeat," he said.
"I want them to know that it does not matter how young you are — you can help others and be a big part in the community."