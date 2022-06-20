LOCUST GROVE — DeAnn Harmon is no stranger to giving, especially when it’s for a cause.
The 59-year-old was one of nearly 60 volunteers who gathered at Harvest Point Church in Locust Grove to package meals for Rise Against Hunger — a nonprofit whose aim is to end child hunger in developing nations.
And just as Harmon did over the course of the four years that her church participated with the initiative she did again — pack-by-pack and purpose by purpose.
The retired interpreter, who is the lead for Deaf Ministry and a member of the Harvest Point prayer team, said the initiative has made a significant impact in her family’s life.
“To know the small act of service that we’re doing impacts them means a lot,” Harman said. “I’ve seen hunger first-hand with the work that I do in Atlanta. It’s worth it to me to be part of the solution, and it’s an important thing for all of us to pitch in and help.”
As part of its preparation, volunteers work to fill bags with rice and soy. Each bag is then sealed, labeled and sorted into boxes that are then packed onto trucks for transit. Each of the soy and rice packages is expected to feed a school-aged child for an entire year.
“It’s a wonderful outreach that we do to help the kids that are hungry,” Teresa Wynn, the girls youth counselor for Harvest Point Church, said Monday.
Last year Wynn worked as a runner — taking small containers of finished meals to and from tables — but this year the 53-year-old was able to work at the tables where the food was tediously measured and prepped for transport.
“Just knowing that I touched something going to somebody else is huge,” Wynn said.
The event also acts as an extension for fellowship — bringing the youngest and oldest volunteers together for an exceptional cause, Wynn added.
And as the Sunday event concluded with the church reaching its goal of packaging 10,000 meals, teens Joseph Preston and his little sister Izabelle felt elated that they were able to be a part of the preparation process.
“I’m always the kind of person that wants to help people in need,” the 17-year-old Locust Grove High student said. “It makes me feel good to try to help out where I can.”
