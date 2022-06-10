LOCUST GROVE — What started as an online chat to tip others off about crime-related activities in the community developed into a need to push the concept of paying it forward for two Henry County residents.
Husband and wife, Cory and Bonny Hise, are the known faces behind the online group Tipping Henry.
The Locust Grove duo created the sub-group to bring humility back into their community after feeling the negative impacts of certain posts made in their Facebook crime watch group.
The pair created the crime watch group six years ago after they decided they wanted to have children. Now, the couple just wants to restore a sense of peace.
"We want those going through struggles to know it's not all dark, you're not alone and the world is not all bad," Mr. Hise said.
The "tips" are mostly monetary, but there have been some exceptions.
The first monetary donation occurred at Graffiti's Pizza in McDonough, the second donation was a food delivery for the Locust Grove Police Department, followed by another food delivery to the local 911 Dispatch office, and soon after the Fire Department — donation-by-donation, the couple took time to extend their gratitude to those they say have been unseen, or under-appreciated, in their community.
"We're just hoping we can spread love to one other person who is willing to spread the love to someone else," Mrs. Hise said.
But the pair — who uses finances from their Precise Hise Contracting business to make up donations — couldn't take all the credit for their acts. The couple says funds have been pouring in from the 331 members that are a part of the Tipping Henry Facebook group. The group then selects whom the "tips" should go to at random.
"Some months we've been able to put in more than others due to our contracting business, but the Henry County residents have been amazing," Mr. Hise said.
"We're just so grateful that we're able to do this for people," Mrs. Hise added.
And as donations spread throughout Locust Grove, the kindness has been seeping into surrounding communities of Henry County.
It's an initiative that Stockbridge Police Chief Frank Trammer welcomes.
With awareness campaigns such as See Something Say Something, Crimestoppers, and the Henry County Sheriff's Office Tips line already in place for locals to provide their local departments with information to help solve crimes, Trammer said it makes a great addition to what they have already established.
"We definitely want members of the community to partner with us," Trammer said. "The more partnership, the better."
His only caution is that members validate their monetary contributions are going toward each act. This concept was the only struggle that the Hises did not take long to face as they were not initially open to publicizing their acts of kindness.
They now share videos of each donation given to those in the community as a way of building trust with those in their group.
"We didn't want to film and make a record of people, but as proof, we needed to build that trust," Mr. Hise said.
Locals can join the group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/306922838308890/?ref=share, or donate via Paypal.
