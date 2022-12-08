Locust Grove holds first tree decoration competition with hopes of bringing community fellowship

LOCUST GROVE — Each day since Nov. 25 Colleen Watts found herself at the Mayor's Walk Park in Locust Grove surveying a few Christmas trees for the city's newly formed Christmas Tree Lane competition.
As she worked her way around the trees, and decorated a few filler trees of her own, she noticed some new faces who stopped by to exchange a few words and admire the works. This was the intent for Watts, who is the manager for the Main Street program in Locust Grove.
"This new tradition was created to bring people together, and it helps onlookers to see who is out here in the community," Watts said Tuesday.
"The reason why we do stuff like this is to fulfill the philosophy of helping people feel connected to their community and be in community with each other. I was able to talk to so many people because they stopped."
The trees brought a dazzling flare to the site between the French Market and Tavern in downtown Locust Grove. The site was known as Tree Lane for the first ever Christmas competition that launched on Nov. 25 and concluded on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Each of the four contestants entered into the 2022 Christmas competition had a story to tell. The first contestant, Southern Style Towing — who won Most Unique Tree award for the competition — had large car tires as the foundation of its Christmas tree display.
The second contestant, Hannah Crow, a Locust Grove Realtor, decked the lane with an edible Christmas tree filled with sweet treats. Crowe received the award for the Best Downtown Business category for the Christmas Tree Lane competition.
"I heard the kids really liked that one," Watts said regarding Crow's entry.
The American Heritage Girls Troop 1870 was also a top contestant receiving the Best in Christmas Spirit Award for its Christmas tree. The troop used personal hygiene items and games as its ornaments for people who happened to pass through the park located at 3840 Ga. Highway 42 in Locust Grove.
"And that was sweet as well," Watts said, with no pun intended.
The competition was small, but fierce with individuality.
"I was expecting it to be minor because this is only the first round, but they all had the freedom to express themselves through their tree," Watts said.
Her hope as the competition came to an end Tuesday was that the competition brings more participants and draws more interaction between members of the growing community.
"It brings joy to me to see people starting to talk to each other and see them together — especially after the pandemic," Watts said. "Every week I talk to someone who says 'I had no idea this was here,' and they've been here for several years so I really want those newcomers to the Locust Grove area who have recently moved in to feel like they are home," she added.
"I think having these community events is one way to help them grow those roots where they've planted themselves."