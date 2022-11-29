Locust Grove nonprofit partners with McDonough wing shop, Stockbridge deli, to help pets in need

LOCUST GROVE — One Locust Grove nonprofit organization is looking to give a little more to animals in need this holiday season.
Kristina Butler, founder, president and treasurer for Street Paws, was filled with enthusiasm as she gazed on a snow white Christmas tree positioned in the corner of a McDonough shop last week.
The tree is a part of the nonprofit's annual Wishing Tree program during which volunteers decked the tree with ornaments of adoptable pets in hopes that interested participants would either adopt a pet or make a purchase for the animals in need.
"We've done this many times in the past, but it was way before COVID," Butler said Monday. "And people really enjoyed it, so this would be the first year for us to get back involved doing this again," she added.
"We have to do stuff like this to get back into the community."
For this year's program the nonprofit has partnered with the River & Roost wing shop located at 2272 Jonesboro Road in McDonough, and Empson's Deli located at 1445 Rock Quarry Road in Stockbridge. Participants can visit the Wishing Trees at each location to fulfill a wishlist item, make a donation or adopt a pet in need.
"Each ornament has a QR code where you could learn about the pets, donate or apply to adopt them," Butler said. "They can also get a wishlist item, so if they see something on there, like cat food, they can just go buy the cat food and leave it under the tree for us."
Wish list items for the program include cat beds, dry cat food and litter for cats, and puppy food and chew toys for dogs. Participants can also choose to adopt a pet, foster a pet or donate toward the nonprofit's cause — to reduce animal population through spay or neuter programs, promote responsible pet ownership including vaccinations and humane education and seek suitable homes for unwanted and neglected animals throughout Henry County.
"We have an adoption program, and we have about five cat colonies that they feed on the street," Butler said. "Occasionally we might help with vet bills but that comes from donations."
