LOCUST GROVE — To be certified is to be equipped and esteemed for public safety.
This is why the Locust Grove Police Department set out to become an accredited agency in April 2021.
And on July 5 the department was honored with a plaque from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police in recognition of its achievement for the certified law enforcement certificate program.
It's an accomplishment the Locust Grove Council was elated to acknowledge at its most recent scheduled meeting.
The unprecedented certification means the police department receives the state police officer standards and training that it needs — and the city will receive up to 20% reductions in liability related to policing, Tim Young, the Locust Grove city manager, said.
"This is one of the goals that was established by the mayor and council after the previous chief retired," he said.
Chief Derrick Austin assumed the position in April 2021 with hopes to continue the objective. It was a familiar task for the Locust Grove police cChief.
"Prior to being chief here I was with the Hampton Police, and we had also obtained state certification there," Austin said. "So once I started (with the Locust Grove PD) in April it was one of my top priorities."
The initiative took up to 13 months to complete. It included writing new policies and the rewrite of policies that were outdated by state standards.
"We were fortunate that we didn't have many difficulties," Austin said Friday. "Rewriting those policies and getting it approved by the city council went smoothly."
The policies for the certification required all high liability for a wide range of standards ranging from vehicle pursuits to use of force.
"Our use of force policy had to change due to the new standards in reference to chokeholds," Austin said. "Some others were just simple wordings that we had to change to match standards."
A mock assessment team was also implemented to make sure the upgraded policies complied with the POST certification needs.
"We had a mock assessment team come in and review the policies, to make sure things comply, and if they found any issues with the items they corrected it before the true assessment team came in to review the documents," Austin said.
He was filled with satisfaction as he accepted a plaque recognizing the department for its POST certification from state officials in early July.
"It requires us to do things the right way," Austin said. "Now that we have these rules we will put them in place, and everyone will have to follow them from chief to the clerk."
