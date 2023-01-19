LOCUST GROVE — The drive was a quiet one as Lindsey Robertson and her two children took in some of the damage caused by tornado winds as they drove from their home in Henry County into neighboring Spalding County.
"Their faces were in shock," Robertson said Tuesday. "I don’t think they knew what to expect."
Several hours before the Friday morning drive Robertson, along with her two children, Skyler, 11, and Chandler, 8, were hunkered down in bathroom of their McDonough home as wind began to pick up in their area.
"I ended up checking them out from school a little early," Robertson reflected. "I did give them the prep of what was about to happen and what was going on, and by the time we got home they were kind of walking back and forth but knew they would have to go into the bathroom at some point."
That moment came as strong winds were reported 4 four miles from their location.
"They were of course scared to death," Robertson said. "The wind picked up and the trees in the back are huge, and they started rocking from side to side."
As the storm began to settle Robertson and her family slowly emerged from their safety zone to find that a tornado had touched down not too far from where they live.
"I do interior design, and most of my clients live in Griffin," Robertson said. "So when I got onto my Facebook it was flooding with photos (of the storm's damage)."
The first thing her daughter thought to do was to get out there and help.
"She asked me 'Mommy what can we do for them'," Robertson said. "And I thought maybe we can take them some water and snacks, and she was like 'can we go now,' I said 'not now but in the morning.'"
Holding to that promise Robertson took her two children along with 160 bottles of water and hundreds of snacks to some of the sites that were posted on her social media Thursday night.
From an area Walmart to a mobile home park near Strong Rock Christian School in Locust Grove, where the pair attend school, to an apartment complex in Griffin, then on to Griffin High School — the children made their rounds handing out treats to work crews and families affected by the storm.
"Initially they were handing the items out through the window of the car, but when they started seeing other children and their families a switch flipped in them and they got out of the car and handed the water bottles out," Robertson said. "When we got to Indian Creek mobile park they saw six or seven kids playing while their family was cutting trees off of their home. They sat with the kids for a bit and then went over to the residents cutting trees down to let them know that they were going to pray for them," Robertson continued.
"I sat back and watched my two children almost like grown adults wanting to help out, and at that point they both decided that they didn't want to stop until they didn't have anything left."
Data from the National Weather Service shows evidence of the first tornado touching down along Highway 362 west of Irish Hill Drive in northwest Pike County, where a few trees were snapped and uprooted. The storm quickly intensified to an EF-1 as it crossed into Kings Bridge Road, Huff Creek and Scott Road. As the tornado crossed Blanton Mill Road, it was determined EF-2 damage was in the area.
Circulations began as the tornado continued on to Rover-Zetella Road and reached wind peaks of 145-150 mph as it destroyed several homes along Kendall Drive. The circulation was upgraded to EF-3 as it caused major damage along Maloy Road, Ga. Highway 16, areas around Griffin High School, The Club at Ga. Highway 19 and North Pine Hill Road. There was also damage to the UGA facility at Demsey Farm, per UGA faculty. The tornado crossed Ga. Highway 92, where numerous businesses and homes were damaged.
In Henry County the NWS reported that the circulation that became the EF-3 in Griffin may have also impacted parts of Locust Grove, but full details regarding that impact have not yet been determined. However, Locust Grove was most recently listed as a Federal Disaster Area.
"There are now more resources available," a Facebook post from the city of Locust Grove states.
The city listed the Locust Grove Recreation Center located at 10 Cleveland St. and the Mobile Kitchen at the Indian Creek Mobile Home Park as main sites for shelter and other conveniences.
As crews continue to access the damages caused, the siblings felt nothing but gratitude to have had a positive impact on those affected by Thursday's storm.
"I saw houses with roofs ripped off, billboards knocked down and houses that had trees on them," 11-year-old Skyler reflected. " It was sad because they don’t have anywhere to live, but I felt happy (to have helped out)."
His sister, Chandler, shared similar sentiments.
"It made me happy," the 8-year-old said Tuesday. "They couldn’t get anything out of the house, but we were there to help."
Recommended for you
Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 19