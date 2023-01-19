IMG_4838.JPG

Skyler (left) pictured with his little sister Chandler

LOCUST GROVE — The drive was a quiet one as Lindsey Robertson and her two children took in some of the damage caused by tornado winds as they drove from their home in Henry County into neighboring Spalding County.

"Their faces were in shock," Robertson said Tuesday. "I don’t think they knew what to expect."

Skyler and his sister, Chandler, handing out water bottles and treats to residents who were affected by tornadoes during last week's storm. 
Skyler and his sister, Chandler, handed out water bottles and treats on Friday, Jan. 13 after tornadoes ripped through Henry and neighboring counties.
Damage to an apartment building in Griffin where the children handed out drinks and snacks to displaced residents.
