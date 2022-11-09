Mainstreet McDonough announces winners for its 10th annual scarecrow competition

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...North and Central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Judge Stephen Knights is shown with his scarecrow for the annual Scarecrow competition hosted by Mainstreet McDonough.
McDONOUGH — Mainstreet McDonough announced winners of its seasonal scarecrow competition during its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The winners for the 10th annual Scarecrow Contest include Southern Roots Tavern, Amber & Company, Parlour Salon and Colour Bar, McDonough Methodist Academy, Bryan Grice, Trifecta, Haven House, Southern Ghost Tours, Community Christian Church, and Southern Grace Hospice.
In the Business category Southern Roots Tavern pulled the prize for First Place. Amber & Company and Parlour Salon and Colour Bar followed with second and third place in the category.
McDonough Methodist won first prize in the Non-business category with Bryan Grice and Trifecta receiving second and third prize placements.
Haven House was the choice for the Designer’s Choice category, and Southern Ghost Tours won the prize for most creative. Community Christian School was crowned for being most original, and Southern Grace Hospice won the people’s choice.
The outcome of the contest wasn’t exactly what Judge Stephen Knights, who was participating in the annual fall contest for the first time, was hoping for.
“This was our first scarecrow that we created, ever,” Knight said last week. “The scarecrow is a judge, and it has a striking resemblance to me. I am actually quite proud of it and wanted to share it with the citizens of Henry County.”
But the month-long event is an experience that Knights felt helped him connect deeper with others in the community.
“I’m newly appointed, and I am just trying to get a chance to let people know who I am and that we are real people and we understand what is happening,” Knights said. “It’s a chance to showcase who we are and let people know we are a normal family and we like to have fun, too.”