Mainstreet McDonough announces winners for its 10th annual scarecrow competition

McDONOUGH — Mainstreet McDonough announced winners of its seasonal scarecrow competition during its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The winners for the 10th annual Scarecrow Contest include Southern Roots Tavern, Amber & Company, Parlour Salon and Colour Bar, McDonough Methodist Academy, Bryan Grice, Trifecta, Haven House, Southern Ghost Tours, Community Christian Church, and Southern Grace Hospice.

Southern Roots Tavern, 1 place biz.jpeg

Southern Roots Tavern won 1st Place in the Business category.
McDonough Methodist Academy, 1 place non.jpeg

McDonough Methodist Academy won 1st Place in the Non-business category.
thumbnail_Knights 1.jpeg

Judge Stephen Knights is shown with his scarecrow for the annual Scarecrow competition hosted by Mainstreet McDonough. 

