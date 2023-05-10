STOCKBRIDGE — Yolanda Barber believes that a mother is an everyday hero.
This was the motivation behind her inaugural tea party to honor mothers of the Stockbridge community and their efforts ahead of the annual day honoring motherhood.
The first Mother’s Day Tea, which was also co-hosted by Deidree Scandrett, was held on Sunday, May 7 at the Merle Manders Conference Center in Stockbridge. The theme for the weekend tea party was “honoring mothers and the grace that they carry.”
“I wanted to honor those mothers and the grace they carry despite our challenges and us always putting others before us,” Barber said prior to the Sunday event.
Honorees included Benasha Shine-Berry, Yolanda D. Browne, LaAngela Cabbell, Danicia Agenor, Michelle Nunnally, Doris Alexander Griffin, Tuvache Moody-Williams, Sandee Phillips, Keisha Stubbs, Pamela Y. Campbell, Dr. Sharon Ohonba, Minister LaTrina Reid, Tiffany Jacobs, Lori Martin, Diane Brown, Victoria L. Chambers, Kelly Rose, Ortavia Taylor, Pastor Chris Scott, Ms. Cendric Olds, Dr. Cara Richardson, Deidree Scandrett, and Dr. Elyssa Green.
These are women who epitomize the true meaning of motherhood and community by feeding the homeless, or participating in a mentor program for area students in addition with volunteering their services at the local food pantry, Barber said.
“They are what I like to call ‘unsung heroes’ who see the needs in our community and do whatever they can to help,” she said. “These individuals hold no title, but to inspire others to get involved — and that says a lot about their character in the way they nurture and their willingness to help complete strangers.”
Attendees at the free event enjoyed live music, a fashion show, and a message of inspiration from Alisha Thomas-Searcy.
“She is a mother and does a lot of speaking engagements within the community,” Barber said in regards to the keynote speaker.
“She has been an inspiration with her words and a form of hope in addressing certain issues within our school system.”
