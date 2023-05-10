STOCKBRIDGE — Yolanda Barber believes that a mother is an everyday hero.

This was the motivation behind her inaugural tea party to honor mothers of the Stockbridge community and their efforts ahead of the annual day honoring motherhood.

D16CA02F-56ED-4C0B-861F-6763A9959303.jpeg

Yolanda Barber (center) honored 21 women during her inaugural Mother’s Day Tea event which was held on Sunday, May 7.
345591012_2147596972111778_3032801913215651833_n.jpeg

Twenty-one Stockbridge mothers were celebrated for their community service during an inaugural Mother’s Day Tea event hosted by Stockbridge Mayor Pro Tem Yolanda Barber and Deidree Scandrett on Sunday, May 7.

