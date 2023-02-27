McDONOUGH — Kathy Hollands walks around her McDonough neighborhood almost every day with her dog — and each day she notices the high speeds of cars passing through her Avalon neighborhood.
Two speed humps placed within the neighborhood often assisted with slowing the flow of traffic in the area, but the recent removal of the speed humps sparked concerns for Hollands and several other residents of Park Place at Avalon, located at 1805 Marcelina Lane in McDonough. Residents brought their concerns to the McDonough City Council at Monday, Feb. 20 meeting.
"It's over 50 mph, consistently," Hollands explained to council members.
"Our children are waiting for the school bus on the side of the street and with people speeding, it to me is a danger for the children," she added. "There are a couple of blind spots where the curves are, and if you are speeding you can lose control of your car, so that’s a concern for me. I believe the speed humps would slow the traffic between the humps to protect our children."
The speed humps were removed to reevaluate residents' needs, Mayor Sandra Vincent said.
"The process is to have a speed study conducted that has codified an ordinance and once that speed study is conducted it will go to the police chief," she said, explaining that the former speed humps were removed in the neighborhood because it was the wrong class of traffic calming device for the area.
"There are certain base lines that have to be met in order to constitute a need, and I know there have been a lot of numbers that have been shared here on this evening, but there are legal thresholds to meet for a speed bump," she added. "Those thresholds, even though there’s a lot of traffic on this particular street, were not met."
Trina McCray, who lives along Weather Staff Lane in the Avalon neighborhood, felt any device placed at the intersection of Weather Staff and Heartwood Avenue would be helpful for the community.
"It would be great to have those back," McCray, who is also part of the Park at Avalon homeowners association, said. "Our neighborhood, unfortunately, is a speedway. No matter what time, day or night, that you drive through Heartwood, someone is speeding.
"They take no regard to the stop sign that is there in Heartwood and Weather Staff — they run it all the time. Even with the bus stops they would go straight through that even with the children here."
The council voted to have the current speed humps remain in place until the speed study is completed.
"There’s nobody here that disagrees or wants to cause any threats of health and welfare to the citizens out at Avalon, there's just the process we have and you have to follow it," Vincent said prior to the vote. "I don’t care if it’s the mayor, we still have to follow the process."
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.