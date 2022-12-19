McDONOUGH — The city of McDonough received a recent upgrade for its credit quality and ability to repay debts during the 2022 fiscal year.

Moody’s Investor Services, the bond credit rating business of Moody’s Corporation, assigned the city an Aa2 issuer rating, a significant upgrade from its previous rating of Aa3. The issuer rating reflects the city’s credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without the consideration of any pledge, security or structural features.

