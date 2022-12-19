McDONOUGH — The city of McDonough received a recent upgrade for its credit quality and ability to repay debts during the 2022 fiscal year.
Moody’s Investor Services, the bond credit rating business of Moody’s Corporation, assigned the city an Aa2 issuer rating, a significant upgrade from its previous rating of Aa3. The issuer rating reflects the city’s credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without the consideration of any pledge, security or structural features.
Concurrently, Moody’s upgraded the city’s General Obligation Unlimited Tax rating to Aa2 from Aa3, a city of McDonough press release states. This action concludes a review that was initiated this year on Nov. 2, in conjunction with the release of the Cities and Counties methodology, according to the press release.
“The city’s Aa2 issuer rating reflects its growing economy, healthy financial position, below-average long-term liabilities, and low fixed costs.,” it states. “The city benefits from close proximity to Atlanta, Ga. (Aa1 stable), an important economic center in the region. While resident incomes are slightly below those of comparably rated cities at around 109.6% of the national median, the city is experiencing strong economic growth resulting from extensive residential and commercial development.”
The issuer rating also reflects the city of McDonough’s strong financial management, healthy reserve levels, and balanced financial operations, according to the press release. Though nominally small, the city’s reserves and cash balances have grown steadily over the last few fiscal years, supported by Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax and hotel/motel tax revenues.
The effort to accomplish the rating is one all can and should take pride in, Mayor Sandra Vincent, said.
“We have worked diligently to facilitate the development of financial systems which support strong financial management as well as investing in technological efficiencies, personnel, and internal controls which add to the city’s ability to produce long-term financial solvency and sustainability,” she said in the press release.
Vincent and key finance officials project the general fund balance to grow in excess of 25% annually over the next two fiscal years, continuing the trend of strong financial performance.
The city’s long-term liabilities at 104.5% of revenues and fixed costs at 5.1% of revenues remain below average and are expected to remain manageable over the near term, according to the news release.