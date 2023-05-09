335470003_834627811413557_2692186375931846900_n.jpeg

The McDonough Council voted to approve a new ordinance on panhandling during its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, May 4.

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council has come to an agreement on a panhandling ordinance to address issues with beggars within the city limits.

The council approved the new ordinance by a 6-0 vote during its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, May 4.

