McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council has come to an agreement on a panhandling ordinance to address issues with beggars within the city limits.
The council approved the new ordinance by a 6-0 vote during its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, May 4.
The new ordinance includes provisions against panhandling, or begging, in front of certain businesses, and solicitation in public transports, at ATMs and banks, near private property, bus stops or businesses, and within the right of way of any road.
During the first draft of the proposed ordinance — a request initiated by Police Chief Ken Noble on March 2 — council members discussed challenges with the emerging presence of beggars within the rights of way and along city roads. They also explored ways to have officers aggressively apply penalties for the ordinance.
At a previous meeting, Mayor Sandra Vincent, who was absent during the Thursday vote, suggested to have the ordinance include penalties consistent with a warning rather than a direct $1,000 citation as a first line of defense.
“I would really like for us to be very clear about how we would implement this particular rule, because this is very different from what we’ve ever done and it’s very different from a lot of people,” she said during the April 6 meeting.
“We understand that we have some individuals who are misusing the law— that’s not really panhandling when they have other nefarious things that they are doing, and then there are those people that will be transient coming into our city and they just don’t know.”
There were no changes made to address the concerns for the Thursday vote. Chief Ken Noble with the McDonough Police Department reaffirmed his confidence in his officers’ discretion to give citations for the newly established ordinance.
“That is something that we could implement in our roll-calls,” Noble said. “For any new ordinances that are curated by this council obviously would be trained on by the officers before it is implemented out into the streets.”
Council woman Vanessa Thomas, at-large — who fell in line with Vincent’s concerns at the April 6 meeting — felt more persuaded to approve the Title 9 Peace, Morals and Welfare Ordinance as it was presented Thursday.
“I know at our last meeting we talked about giving them like a warning, but really after thinking about it for a few days and weeks I find that after we make a new ordinance we don’t really generally have that in our ordinance to give a personal one-time warning,” Thomas said.
“We just put the ordinance out there, and that’s what it is.”
