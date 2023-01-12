McDONOUGH — The Camera Museum in McDonough is a hot destination spot for those inquisitive and passionate about film and photography, but what makes the local museum unique is its emphasis on a non-film-related item that can fit into the palm of your hand.

It was a feature that Scott Evans, the director of the Camera Museum located at 369 Macon St. in McDonough, displayed during his presentation at the Jan. 3 organizational meeting with the McDonough City Council.

The dime bank is one of many features at the Camera Museum located at 369 Macon St. in McDonough.
The Eastman Kodak Company dime bank has holes along its side to show how many dimes a person can save. Each hole has a model number of which Kodak camera one can afford next.
