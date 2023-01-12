...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These elevated winds are expected ahead
of a severe line of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and
evening which may also produce severe wind gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 4
The dime bank is one of many features at the Camera Museum located at 369 Macon St. in McDonough.
McDONOUGH — The Camera Museum in McDonough is a hot destination spot for those inquisitive and passionate about film and photography, but what makes the local museum unique is its emphasis on a non-film-related item that can fit into the palm of your hand.
It was a feature that Scott Evans, the director of the Camera Museum located at 369 Macon St. in McDonough, displayed during his presentation at the Jan. 3 organizational meeting with the McDonough City Council.
"It’s a dime bank," Evans explained to attendees as he held the item in the air for all to see. "It was a way to collect dimes and about the size of a roll of dimes, and the store you got it from is the only one who knows the combination."
The dime bank was scheduled to be featured in the upcoming season of Mysteries at the Museum — a Travel Channel series hosted by Don Wildman, a history enthusiast and adventurer, who unearths extraordinary relics and sinister artifacts with an incredible story to tell or secret to be revealed. However, the museum director is awaiting word on whether the lease for the McDonough museum will be renewed before it's released. The current lease with the city is set to expire July 31.
The historical significance that ties the item to the museum and film industry lies with its creator — the Eastman Kodak Company.
"On the side there are holes so you can see how many dimes you saved up," Evans said. "The twist to it is Kodak put the model number of which camera you can afford next to each hole."
This is one of several exhibits that the Camera Museum features. The exhibit shows a larger image of the dime bank, invented in 1915, and details the expense of the $5 roll, which calculates to "the same as $143 today," Evans said.
The top portion of the dime bank displays the well-known deco styled Eastman Kodak Company logo with interleaved EKC letters, and “Kodak Bank - Pat. App. For.” is impressed into the bottom.
The distinctive piece teaches visitors of the museum the idiosyncratic way the Kodak Company advertised its merchandise. It is rumored that the years of 1915 and 1916 might have been chosen for the promotion because it was the same year Kodak introduced autographic photography, which was invented by H.J. Gaisman.
Autographic photography allowed the use of a stylus where photographers would write his or her own notes onto the paper on the back of photographic film. When exposed to the sun, the comments on the film would be burned onto the negative. Eastman Kodak bought the rights to autographic film in 1914.
"That’s one of the main things we point out," Evans said. "We talk about the inflation, advertising and subliminal marketing, mostly for (student tours), because they are subject to it every single day on social media."
His hope is to expand from private tours to self-guided tours, and introduce new exhibits and courses such as wet plate photography should his lease with the city be renewed.
"We are a learning museum centered around the 19th and 20th century," Evans said. "All of our exhibits stop in the 2000s and it is all about film and the development process," he added.
Those curious to know what the future holds for the McDonough museum should its lease be extended would have to "buy a ticket and come find out," Evans said.
"We hope we could bring enhancements to the museum, and we hope to be here for several more years," he added.