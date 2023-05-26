More than 200 youths participated in a new initiative launched by New Life Church in McDonough in partnership with Heritage Montessori School and city officials to teach local youths the basketball sport and help strengthen their leadership skills.
McDONOUGH — Neil Hawkins is a believer in the impact a positive community can make in a child’s life. This is the vision that led him to the forefront of Life Athletics, an athletic association launched by the New Life Church in McDonough in partnership with the Heritage Montessori School.
The program offers U4 to U16 soccer teams three times a year, and a newly launched basketball division in the spring of each year. The free programs fill a need to create well-rounded student athletes with opportunities for success.
