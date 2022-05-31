McDonough — As part of its June 2 agenda McDonough council members may move to approve a recommendation to rename two streets along the McDonough one-way pairs.
The sections are currently known as Jonesboro Street and Keys Ferry Street — proposed to be renamed Mary Childs Street — and Geranium Drive, which is proposed to be renamed Hattie Barnes Street.
Mayor Sandra Vincent said the proposal became necessary to ease confusion regarding duplication of street names in the area.
"Community Development was in the process of renaming, and this section of the road was available," Vincent said.
Charles Reese with Community Development said the name changes were initiated by a citizen's request, and the proposed name changes have family ties to Henry County.
"The historic significance of the names are in the fact that both individuals were midwives for the community," Reese said.
If approved, the name changes will go into effect immediately. The two one-way pairs will remain state routes and there is no funding needed for the name changes, he added.
"The purpose for the upcoming public hearing is to formally bring the request item before the mayor and council for approval," he said in an email Tuesday. "The street name requests have to be vetted beforehand, to prevent possible copying of other existing streets."
Jim Dunn, CEO of the Veterans Support Group — located along Jonesboro Street — said he was not looking forward to the changes.
"Everything I have out for my business is 32 Jonesboro Street," he said. "No one is going to reimburse me, I'm sure, so I'm not in favor for it at all."
In addition to the renaming of streets the council will also be considering a memorandum of understanding between the city and Charles Evans, the medical director for the city's Fire Department, to continue in his role, and keep personnel operating as licensed medical first responders under the guidelines of the Georgia Department of Health, at an annual rate of $8,004 during Thursday's meeting.
They will also acknowledge the Rev. Dr. Bert Neal and James Robinson, who will both receive a key to the city.
