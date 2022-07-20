McDONOUGH— The McDonough City Council voted unanimously to approve the 2022 millage rate during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
The 2023 budget, which was approved at its June 20 meeting, is based on a millage rate of 3.019. The 2022 millage rate is a rollback from the 3.615 millage rate that was in place in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
During a presentation at the Monday meeting Frank Milazi, the city's finance director, said the 2022 millage rate will generate enough funding to support the 2023 adopted budget.
"It will be unsustainable to roll back below 3 mills next year as that will limit funding," Milazi said Monday. "As the growth for the city continues, so will be the need for services and the need for services are many."
A public hearing concerning the 2022 millage rate was included with the evening agenda. No one spoke in favor of or against the proposed millage.
Michael Harris, the Henry County tax commissioner, said the process working with the city to generate the 2022 millage rate "remained seamless."
"There's a lot of things that has been happening behind the scenes to lead us to this point," he said at the July 18 meeting.
The council also approved an amendment to its policy on nepotism.
The former policy on nepotism excluded employment of relatives of City employees or elected members across the board.
The 5-1 approval during the July 18 meeting amends the policy to allow relatives of city employees to work for the city as long as they are not in the same department or reporting structure.
Nick Calhoun, the Human Resources director for the city, felt the amendment would assist with the shortage for qualified applicants who could potentially be a city employee.
"We are currently having some hiring issues in getting good qualified applicants especially in PD," Calhoun said. "We want certified applicants, and we're having a problem getting those, and we just want to open the pool up a little bit."
Mayor Sandra Vincent said the amendment could also work as a tool to get others employed within the city's Highway and Street departments, as well as within temporary agencies.
"Currently in our Highway and Streets Department there are 5 individuals from the 13 that are slated to work in the department," Vincent said.
"This is just another tool in the tool chess to get people employed."
