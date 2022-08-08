Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Digital access for print subscribers
Free access for current print subscribers
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99. *All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
Support Henry County community journalism and subscribe now.
McDONOUGH — Cumming Street, Evidence Street, Law Firm Street and Trial Street — these are the four new names that were up for consideration to rename one-way pairs at the McDonough City Council meeting Thursday.
The additional street names were to be considered along with the initial proposal of Hattie Barnes and Mary Childs streets, but the renaming of these roads — currently known as Jonesboro Street and Keys Ferry Street, as well as Geranium Drive — will have to wait until its next council meeting on Monday, Aug 15.
The council agreed to delay the renaming to have four of the five suggestions vetted through Henry County and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Those involved in the process will need to review the names to make sure they do not conflict with other street names in the county, Mayor Sandra Vincent said.
"So the public understands the process, any name that we have has to be submitted to the county for vetting," she said during the Aug. 4 meet.
Mike Pete, an attorney with the Nicola Cummings Law Firm, presented the four additional names with the continuation of Jonesboro Road after requesting a delay for the naming process at a June 20 meeting.
The vote was deferred pending input from the public, and a 2x2 ad was published in the Henry Herald July 20 for additional recommendations to name the one-way pairs.
"We had that window up until (July 27)," Charles Reese, with Community Development, said Thursday.
"An ad did go out to the public and that window was closed. The only other suggestions we’ve had up until today I believe are the five names that Mr. Mike Pete has presented," he added. "Today is whatever you all would request for us to move forward in renaming the two streets."
According to the city handbook, all proposed street names for roads within commercial and industrial developments must be approved by the Community Development Department. Any request to change the name of an existing road must be approved by the Community Development Department, with the City Council having final approval of the change.
The proposed Jonesboro Road continuation was already disqualified from the list of requests due to the conflict of names with the county, Reese said.
"It will be a conflict with that name," he said. "We didn’t receive any feedback with the other four items."
Tina Tebo, the executive assistant to Community Development director, said Henry County Department of Transportation, Tax Assessors and 911 agencies are all involved in the approval process.
"Once a request comes in for a street name or renaming, the name(s) are sent to the county for a review," she said Monday. "If approved to use, the customer is notified; if the proposed name is not usable; then a second name is required and the process is repeated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.