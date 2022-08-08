City Council Workshop, Aug.4.png
McDonough City Council discusses renaming one-way pairs at its Aug. 4 meeting.  

McDONOUGH — Cumming Street, Evidence Street, Law Firm Street and Trial Street — these are the four new names that were up for consideration to rename one-way pairs at the McDonough City Council meeting Thursday.

The additional street names were to be considered along with the initial proposal of Hattie Barnes and Mary Childs streets, but the renaming of these roads — currently known as Jonesboro Street and Keys Ferry Street, as well as Geranium Drive — will have to wait until its next council meeting on Monday, Aug 15.

