McDONOUGH — McDonough residents should expect additional charging stations for their electric vehicles in the near future.
The potential lots are expected to be placed at the City Hall building — along John Frank Ward Boulevard — in McDonough in coming weeks. Additional stations are proposed for the Avalon Park and Ride facility in the upcoming year.
Charging stations at the Welcome Center in McDonough’s historic district.
Steve Morgan with the Facilities and Asset Management Department announced that a $50,417 grant attained from the Georgia Power Make Ready Program, and an agreement with EnviroSpark Energy Solutions Inc. will cover the cost for the extra charging stations.
“Georgia Power will do the installation... and they will pick up this $50,417 cost under the grant, so it costs us nothing,” Morgan said in his presentation to McDonough Council members on July 7. “EnviroSpark will come along and install all of the equipment at no cost to the city, and we will share in revenues and they will maintain all equipment.”
The council unanimously voted to jumpstart the process for the new lots during its regularly scheduled meeting. The request to accept the funds came as a comfort for Sandra Vincent, city mayor.
Discussions for the charging stations began in early January, Vincent said.
“We talked about an audit of our electrical systems and the other item was the actual charging station, so it’s really exciting that some fruit came from that conversation,” she said prior to the Thursday vote. “I think this is a great move forward.”
There is currently one charging station at the Welcome Center in McDonough and a few stations at SouthPoint Mall, that are owned and operated by Tesla.
“We do know that they serve a great number of individuals who come along that I-75 corridor,” Vincent said.
And once the initial installations have been completed the city will look to begin processes to acquire electric vehicles of their own. This will cost the city $600 per charging port, Morgan said.
“We are looking in as a city itself to get some cost estimates for some electric vehicles,” he said. “When we install those charging stations for those vehicles we will purchase those stations because they’re for us.”
The meeting also brought approvals for a joint Transportation and Trails Plan between the city and Henry County officials, and an amendment to add car wash facilities as a permitted use within central and heavy commercial zoning districts.
The next scheduled meeting for the council is at 6 p.m. on July 18.
