Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Digital access for print subscribers
Free access for current print subscribers
As a home delivery subscriber, you get free unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, obituaries, legal notices, local features, and the e-edition.
All you need is your print subscription account number and your last name.
Don't know your subscription number? Email access@henryherald.com with your delivery address.
Get unlimited digital access to premium content on HenryHerald.com, including local news, local sports, local features, obituaries, legal notices, and the e-edition, on your computer, tablet or phone starting at $3.99. *All subscriptions auto-renew at the same rate.
Support Henry County community journalism and subscribe now.
McDONOUGH — Relatives of city employees are now able to work for the city of McDonough, but one City Council member feels the recent amendment to its nepotism policy does not align with workplace diversity.
During its July 18 meet the City Council voted 5-1 to amend its nepotism policy, which did not permit applications for relatives of city employees. Under the revised policy, relatives can now work for the city as long as they are not in the same department or reporting structure.
It's an issue that council member Vanessa Thomas feels impedes the city from being an equal opportunity employer.
"By amending the nepotism policy, employees and their family members may only be hired," Thomas wrote in an email Monday. "Thus jeopardizing the city's equal opportunity employer's policy."
But Nick Calhoun, the Human Resources director for the city who requested the change last Monday, says the amendment conforms with the fair practice.
"We made sure that we took extra precautions to take extra candidates," Calhoun said. "They will not be eligible to work in the same department and also relatives of employees who work in Administration as well as Human Resources cannot work together."
For Calhoun the request was necessary to cast a larger net for several positions within the Police Department as well as Public Works that have remained vacant for the past nine months — if the candidates fall outside of the amended regulations, they will not be considered, Calhoun said.
"These are entry-level positions that are open," Calhoun said. "These are the ones where we really would like to cast the net to make people eligible, but if any (relatives) do apply they will be considered in accordance to the policy."
Calhoun believes the amendment is tailored strictly enough to eliminate conflicts of favoring relatives or friends within particular positions.
"We're still going to hire the best candidates that are needed for these positions," Calhoun said Wednesday. "All this does is open up the pool of candidates that we can consider. Relatives will not be given preferential treatment in the process."
But Thomas believes otherwise.
"The city needs to maintain the integrity of hiring the best qualified applicant," Thomas said Monday. "This integrity may be jeopardized if employees' family members are allowed to apply for city positions. The best qualified applicant may not be selected."
Allergies develop when your pet's immune system responds to an allergen. ManyPets outlines five types of pet allergies, where they come from, and how owners can manage them to keep their pets healthy and happy. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.