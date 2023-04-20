...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday April 20...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday April 20.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southerly at 8 to 12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
MCDONOUGH — City Council member Vanessa Thomas wants youth in the McDonough community to know their rights and the correct way to respond if stopped by a law enforcement officer.
“It appears that more teenagers throughout the United States are getting more involved with the law than ever before,” Thomas said Friday. “It is at teenage years when they start driving, working and being more exposed in the public.”
The McDonough council woman at-large will host an educational seminar from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Henry County Schools Learning and Support Center located at 166 Holly Smith Drive in McDonough. Seating will be limited and registration is required for the free event.
The seminar will encourage youth, ages 15 and up, to use de-escalation techniques as a correct and legal way to communicate with police officers. This event acts as an extension of legal services that Thomas provides in the McDonough community.
“Having a legal background as a former paralegal has given me a love for the law,” Thomas said. “ As a 33-year member of World Changers Church International (WCCI) and former director and co-founder of their legal resource ministry, I led the ministry in providing seminars to its members in family law, criminal law, wills, trust and probates and patents, trademarks and copyrights.”
Judge Gary Washington is listed as the keynote speaker for the weekend discussion. The Rockdale County Probate Court judge anticipates taking a deeper look into a variety of encounters in which youth can neutralize a severe situation when dealing with one or multiple law enforcement personnels.
Washington will speak on traffic stops and automobile searches, police stops and arrests, police home visits and searches, and police questions (interrogations), Thomas said.
“As a love for people, and in the wake of citizens throughout the United States getting beat up and even killed by officers when stopped, has led me to host this event,” she said. “ I feel that when citizens ‘know their rights’ of what to expect, what to say or not say when they are stopped by an officer can help de-escalate an issue before the issue gets worse.”
Light refreshments will be served during the event. For more information call 678-671-1368.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.