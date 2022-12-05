McDONOUGH — A new ordinance established by McDonough is expected to open up opportunities for residents looking to lay their loved ones to rest at the city’s Memorial Cemetery.
It is an ordinance that has been long anticipated for Mayor Sandra Vincent.
“As the operator of a municipal cemetery it is necessary that we have a mayor- and council-approved ordinance in place which covers state statutes concerning burials as well as the processes that we follow as municipal government,” she said Friday. “We have been operating a municipal cemetery, but we never had an ordinance in place.”
The change finally came during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Nov. 21 during which the council unanimously voted to codify rules and regulations for Memorial Cemetery.
The ordinance is a general cemetery provision that is consistent with local governments in the state, Emelia Walker, the city attorney for McDonough, said during the Monday meeting.
“It’s basically just general cemetery provisions that are pretty much consistent with standard rules and regulations regulating cemeteries for local governments in Georgia,” she said.
Under the newly established Title 19 provision interested residents can purchase a lot, but would have to go through a specific process to bury their loved ones. The provision also permits the city to issue deeds for purchased burial spaces.
“Once that lot is purchased you would go through a process to get a permit before anyone is interred into the ground, and then it just sets forth rules and regulations about not encroaching on other graves,” Walker said.
The cemetery was begun in 1846 on land donated to the city. The cemetery suffered its share of neglect and vandalism throughout the years; however, in most recent years, the city has worked to restore and maintain the burial ground.
It’s a task that Vincent says remains continuous.
“We are working on making improvements to our cemetery, including the purchase of additional land which occurred earlier this year,” Vincent said.
“Once we have made the necessary improvements we will have additional burial space available to the public. In the meantime, citizens with questions can contact the city clerk.”