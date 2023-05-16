McDONOUGH — A street dedication at the McDonough Square on Friday, May 12 was an memorable moment for Deonté Smith and his family.

The McDonough resident was elated to be celebrating the official renaming of two streets along the McDonough one-way pair after his great-grandmother, Mary Alberta Childs, and her mother Hattie Miranda Stewart Barnes. The mother-daughter duo were prominent midwives in the McDonough community throughout the 1900s. Together the pair delivered nearly 2,000 babies in the city. The number was calculated from the times the family began their midwifery careers — Barnes, from 1910 to 1950 and Childs, from 1940 to 1960.

Deonte Smith (right) introduces Mayor Sandra Vincent to extended family members during the Street Dedication Ceremony held in commemoration of Hattie Miranda Barnes and Mary Alberta Childs at the McDonough Square on Friday, May 12.
McDonough City Councilman Rufus Stewart reads through a program for the Street Dedication Ceremony held in commemoration of mother-daughter midwives at the McDonough Square on Friday, May 12.

