McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council deferred from voting on plans to rename two streets along the McDonough one-way pairs during its Monday meeting.
The council decided to defer its vote to the public for an open discussion regarding the two proposed names for the streets and possible recommendations.
According to the city handbook, all proposed street names for roads within commercial and industrial developments must be approved by the Community Development Department. Any request to change the name of an existing road must be approved by the Community Development Department, with the City Council having final approval of the change.
Earlier this month, the council was seeking to approve recommendations made for sections currently known as Jonesboro Street and Keys Ferry Street, as well as Geranium Drive.
Jonesboro and Keys Ferry streets were proposed to be renamed Mary Childs Street and the street currently known as Geranium Drive was proposed to be renamed Hattie Barnes Street.
The decision came after one of the owners of the 73 Hampton Street law firm — the only business along the proposed street — requested that the council delay the naming process a little while longer so that he could also make a proposal in regards to naming the street.
Name changes for the one-way pairs are necessary as it would ease confusion regarding duplication of street names in the area. A public forum was not necessary for this name change because the Nicola Cummings Law Firm LLC is the only building that would be affected by the change — the owners of the firm have been on board with plans to have a name change for the past 15 months.
Mayor Sandra Vincent said that if they are going to accept a recommendation, then it is a signal for her to open the naming of the street pairs "to the community at large."
"The reason why we chose to accept the recommendation from the Community Development (Department) is because these two women, who I was unaware of until March, are responsible for delivering over 2,000 babies in Henry County, McDonough," Vincent said. "One of them is sitting next to me, so this is an opportunity to codify history in McDonough through the naming of this mother and daughter."
