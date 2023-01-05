McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council selected a new member to act as mayor pro tempore for the 2023 year during its organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3.
In a 6-0-1 vote the council approved recommendations to elect Councilman Benjamin Pruett, at-large, for the annual appointment. Pruett was the only abstention in the vote.
A bicentennial celebration was also a buzzing topic during the City Council's organizational meeting. The city will be celebrating 200 years of its establishment throughout 2023. Each city partner is expected to host an event as homage to the year, Mayor Sandra Vincent said. She lists her anticipations for community planning and connecting key stakeholders for the 2023 celebration.
"This year is going to be filled with lots of amazing things and a lot of joy," Vincent said. "This is our city's bicentennial; as a result we are looking closely at how we provide services within the city, and our theme for this year is reflection forward."
The bicentennial presents an opportunity for city officials to glance back at its progress during preceding years. It also brings educational opportunities for residents to reflect on the city's history, culture and influential people.
"As the city prepares to further celebrate this 200th anniversary, we will reflect on our past and look towards the future with a renewed sense of purpose," Vincent said. "The bicentennial year is a time to celebrate all that McDonough has accomplished over the past two centuries — from the industrial innovations, including the railroad, that helped fuel the city's growth, to the cultural and artistic achievements that has made it a vibrant and dynamic place to live."
An inauguration was also held for Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals members. The council approved the reinstatement of Yolanda Williams as chair, Ricky Beauchamp, Calvin McClenden, Taira Castora, Stanley Head and Latonua Hawkins for its Planning Commission, and Samuel Humphrey, chair, Reid Burch, Brenda Goodson, Charles Piersaul Jr., Sylvia Holmes and Carla Dennis to the Board of Zoning and Appeals.
Councilwoman Kamali Varner, for District 4, shared her thanks to each of the members for their efforts.
"I want to thank each and everyone of you that served on both the Planning Commission and BOZA Board because you guys have our backs in many ways than you know," she said.