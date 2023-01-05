McDonough, Organizational Council Meeting.png

The McDonough Council during its organizational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3. 

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council selected a new member to act as mayor pro tempore for the 2023 year during its organizational meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3.

In a 6-0-1 vote the council approved recommendations to elect Councilman Benjamin Pruett, at-large, for the annual appointment. Pruett was the only abstention in the vote.      

