McDONOUGH — A call that came in early June was not the ordinary rescue mission to save a cat from a tree for Capt. Dale Matthias with the McDonough Fire Department.
Matthais and his crew, Battalion Chief Barry Jenkins, FF/EMT Justin Hopper and FF/Paramedic Daniel Ward, were able to save five kittens that had been stuck in a storm grate after a resident of the 100 South Luxury Apartments complex called and advised them that the family of kittens had fallen into the drain.
During the rescue mission Jenkins lowered Matthais 12 feet into the storm drain to rescue the kittens. Once the kittens were removed they were reunited with their mother who was waiting nearby. All kittens seemed to be in good health, Jenkins said Thursday.
The kittens were then released to the Fayette Humane Society where they are now awaiting adoption.
Marcia Hendershot, director of the Fayette Humane Society, felt grateful for the crew and their off duty efforts in saving the furry friends.
"This rescue crew chose to go the extra mile to help a few kittens when they could have done anything else during their time off of fighting fires," Hendershot said. "Their bravery is appreciated."
Jenkins said he was glad they were able to remove the cat family safely.
“We are glad that we were able to remove the kittens from the storm drain and relieved that they seemed to be in good health when we found them," Jenkins said. "Oddly enough, the very next shift we worked, we were called to rescue a puppy in another storm drain in another part of the city. Firefighters love to help the community, and that includes our four-legged friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.