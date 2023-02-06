McDONOUGH — Officials of McDonough will soon have access to a historically significant railroad link with Norfolk Southern.
During its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, Feb. 2, the McDonough City Council approved a lease agreement with Norfolk Southern for the historic train depot. Under the agreement the city will pay an annual fee of $300 for access to the terminal, which sits alongside the tracks near where the Camp Creek Train Wreck of 1900 occurred.
McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent said she was pleased to see the vote come to pass.
“We are very excited about this particular item, it is something that has been desired for years here in the city of McDonough,” she said during the Thursday meeting.
The lease is a joint partnership reached in agreement with Sen. Brian Strickland for District 17, and state Rep. Lauren Daniel with District 117, the McDonough Police Chief and city clerk, as well as Tim Young, city manager of Locust Grove, and Connor Pole with Norfolk Southern, Vincent said.
“This will tremendously prove to be an asset to the history of McDonough,” she said.
Steve Morgan with the Department of Facilities and Asset Management presented photos and descriptions of the historic train depot during the Thursday meeting. His presentation addressed certain maintenance concerns.
“We want to try to do as much as we possibly can to keep its originality,” Morgan said. “I think it is exciting and an important part of history that we are (highlighting) with the 1900 train wreck, and all walking paths (along the McDonough Parkway) will eventually connect to this.”
Councilwoman Vanessa Thomas, at-large, was interested to know some of the potential uses that the city has for the historic site; however, Vincent felt the discussion was one to have at a later date.
“Let’s just get access to it, and we will get into the discussions with the public about what we want to do with it,” Vincent said. “We have this window of opportunity and to me this is about seizing the day.”
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents