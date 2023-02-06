City Council Workshop.png

The McDonough City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2. 

McDONOUGH — Officials of McDonough will soon have access to a historically significant railroad link with Norfolk Southern.

During its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, Feb. 2, the McDonough City Council approved a lease agreement with Norfolk Southern for the historic train depot. Under the agreement the city will pay an annual fee of $300 for access to the terminal, which sits alongside the tracks near where the Camp Creek Train Wreck of 1900 occurred.

IMG_5018.jpg

A 1958 photo of the historic train depot in McDonough is displayed for McDonough Council members during its Jan. 2 meeting.  

