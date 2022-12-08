McDonough martial arts school offers holiday incentive teaching students effective life skills

McDONOUGH — A McDonough martial arts school has found a unique way to be merry and bright this Christmas season.
On Dec. 1 students of the local school located at 1332 McDonough Place in McDonough discovered an elf hanging from the ceiling tiles of the studio. A letter from the doll-sized friend was filled with whimsical rhymes challenging the students to master Elf Skillz.
"Each morning, just look for me, and a big red envelope you will see," the letter reads.
"Each day I’ll give you a new lesson to learn, and cool treats and prizes you will earn. So if you are as ready as I am, then let’s get to it. Open your envelope and I’ll walk you through it," the letter continues. "But before we begin I want you to know. You can do hard things, just give it a go."
Elf on the Shelf characters are commonly filled with naughty tricks that cause a big mess during which the unfortunate owners, typically children of mischievous parents, would be forced to tidy up. But this unique take on the Elf on the Shelf incentive is one that the AIM Martial Arts school hopes will help their students build pragmatic life skills.
The 24-day challenge is centered around good deeds and positive behavior, referred to as "Elf Skillz." These skills are offered to the students in the red envelope that is in the safe keeping care of the studio's elf, Kix — a play on the martial arts form and cereal brand.
There are eight Elf Skillz for each participant to complete. The first is a lesson in manners, the second — kindness, third —bravery, fourth — creativity, fifth — self control, and the final three are lessons of love, building healthy habits and cooperation. The eight lessons are not uncommon objectives for students who have been enrolled in the variety of programs offered at the local martial arts studio, Lisa Piper, the school's owner and chief instructor said.
Each curriculum taught at the ATA accredited school trains students, ages 5 to adult, to build their mind, body and character.
"It’s about developing confidence, discipline, character, focus and respect," Piper said Tuesday. "Right now we are working on honesty."
The incentive is something Piper hopes will spread beyond the studio walls. The aim is to create a fun, memorable and interactive way for any parent of a young child who is interested in teaching them life skills all while celebrating the Christmas holiday season.
"Parents want their kids to get the education and as kids they are always going to think about the relationship they have with their parents, so this is a way to help them build those life skills and make it more fun for them," Piper said.
But how does the Elf on the Shelf incentive work?
Each day the elf has a challenge or message alternating through each of the skills, in the order from manners to cooperation. Participants are expected to rotate through each skill three times — from skill level one to the top ranked skill level three — to complete the 24-day challenge. Participants can earn five points each day they complete the challenge. In turn, the elf will leave a small gift once they receive 20 points.
Gifts can range from candy, money or art supplies to letting the participant choose a particular book, or make a choice from two options for dinner, or make the final decision for a family game night, to perhaps an ice cream sundae party.
"It’s a complimentary supplement to enrich elf experiences with your child and make the parent the hero ultimately," Piper said. "Our approach is to empower our families focusing on development physically, mentally, emotionally and socially."
For more information about the Elf on the Shelf incentive or the Elf Skillz program with the McDonough martial arts school visit https://ata-bba.net/elf-skillz/.
