Gene Minter (left) pictured with his wife.

McDONOUGH — It was a Father’s Day to remember for Gene Minter, a lifelong resident of McDonough.The 91-year-old father of two was reunited with a replica of a letter he wrote to his daughter, Regena, and son, Bart, more than 50 years ago.

The original letter was refurbished alongside other items that were retrieved from a time capsule that was buried at the McDonough Square in 1971. The reconditioning of the letter occurred just in time to commemorate the national holiday honoring fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society, Mayor Sandra Vincent said.

Gene Minter receives a framed copy of a 50-year-old letter he wrote for his two children at the City Hall in McDonough. Mayor Sandra Vincent dedicated the letter, which was part of the contents of a time capsule, back to Minter in commemoration of the city's Sesquicentennial. 

