McDonough mayor shares concerns about blocked railroad crossings

McDONOUGH — Residents of McDonough may be experiencing a great deal of frustration as wait times for trains along crossings have been increasing within the region.
The wait time for one complainant lasted nearly an hour.
It is a concern that Mayor Sandra Vincent has been hoping to address for the past two weeks.
“Last week we had a scenario where a lady was sitting in traffic en route to work or school for her kids – I can’t remember which — but what I do remember is her saying she had sat there for an hour,” the McDonough Mayor recounted on Monday. “We had to deploy police officers to go and redirect traffic to detour a traffic jam.”
The majority of the backups in the city are occurring at the Jonesboro Road and Racetrac crossings, according to Vincent. And on Monday she felt the over abundance of trains stopped along the crossings was understandable — given the pandemic and the recent inflation.
"But there needs to be more communication to help alleviate the exhaustive wait times," Vincent said.
“It is understood that we have a supply chain problem – we do know that the port is expanding,” she said during a Monday Zoom call. “All of these things will contribute, but this is all more of a reason to come together and discuss things that could happen to lessen the experience.”
Residents can assist by documenting their complaints on a federal web portal that recently launched. The portal was created to assist officials with data collections for the blocked highway-rail grade crossings throughout Henry County.
The blocked crossings occur when trains are stopped along the tracks — impeding the flow of traffic for motor vehicles and other pedestrians — for an extended period of time.
What is the longest time you have waited at a railway crossing in Henry County?
The extended wait time can also lead to potential safety risks.
Blocked crossings could make residents late for work, school and other significant appointments. In their frustration drivers may attempt to clear crossings before the train arrives, and pedestrians may be tempted to crawl between stopped railcars.
“We have a mutual aid agreement with Henry County that if there is a train blocking the tracks and EMS is dispatched they have the ability to contact Henry County and have someone on the other side of the tracks to answer calls,” Vincent said of the potential risks the railway standstills have posed.
“We’re trying to triangulate the situation to resolve a problem that is not only affecting McDonough but other cities as well,” Vincent said.
For Ronald Baltory, an administrator with the Federal Railroad Administration, blocked crossings have been a long standing issue. The FRA is now seeking broad public input to better understand the scope of the problem and engage with affected parties to identify potential solutions, he said.
“Railroads, states and local jurisdictions are best positioned to address blocked highway-rail grade crossings, and I’ve asked them to work together to minimize unwanted impacts,” he said in a Friday press release. “FRA expects that collecting this data will help us identify where chronic problems exist and better assess the underlying causes and overall impacts of blocked crossings — locally, regionally and nationwide.”
In Locust Grove crossing points were closed to alleviate issues with the blockage.
Tim Young, the city manager of Locust Grove, said city officials worked with Norfolk Southern to close two railway crossings near City Hall.
"Since the city worked with Norfolk Southern to close two crossing points at Bowden Street by City Hall and at Pine Grove Road, the number of conflicts causing trains to stop within the city is rarer," Young said on Wednesday.
"There were two truck-train collisions or near-misses in one week prior to the closures."
To reduce further conflicts new distribution locations were identified to instruct drivers on where they can go to avoid longer wait times at the railroad crossways.
"It’s not 100%, but it is far improved over the past couple of years to reduce conflicts," Young said.
Connor Spielmaker with media relations for Norfolk Southern said the blocked crossings happen for a variety of reasons.
"Trains have to stop from time to time for a variety of reasons, including mechanical or safety issues, federally-mandated crew time, and other rail traffic ahead," he said Thursday.
"We never want to inconvenience a member of the community with blocked crossings. Our railroad plays a vital role in the nation's supply chain, helping to move the goods that power our economy," he added.
"We are working hard to keep our trains moving efficiently and minimize these types of impacts as much as possible."
Residents can visit the new FRA Blocked Crossing webpage at www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings to report blocked crossings.
The form requests specific information such as the date, time, location and duration of the road block from its users. The agency estimated an average of three minutes for users to complete the report.
