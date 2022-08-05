 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featuredpopularurgent

McDonough mayor shares concerns about blocked railroad crossings

  • 0

McDONOUGH — Residents of McDonough may be experiencing a great deal of frustration as wait times for trains along crossings have been increasing within the region.

The wait time for one complainant lasted nearly an hour.

Rail Crossing.jpeg
Buy Now

A railway crossing along Jodeco Road in McDonough.

What is the longest time you have waited at a railway crossing in Henry County?

You voted:

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts