Sporter Rifle Team, McDonough High.jpeg

The 2022 NJROTC Sporter Rifle Team for McDonough High School is an all-female group who qualified to compete in the Navy Air Rifle Championship on Jan. 7. 

The 2022-2023 team members are Sade McFarlane (SR), Kaitlyn Rodriguez (Soph), Emily Adams (Soph), Elena Fincher (Soph), and Tierra Harris (FR). Coach is Chief Tim Welch.

McDONOUGH — A team of marksmen in McDonough has been standing out in significant ways.

The NJROTC Sporter Rifle Team at McDonough High School is a predominantly female group that recently qualified to compete in a national air rifle competition in Sandy, Utah, from Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Saturday, Feb. 4.

Rodriguez.jpeg

Kaitlyn Rodriguez placed fifth in the Jan. 7 competition qualifying the all female sporter rifle team to qualify for the national air rifle competition to be held in Sandy, Utah, from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4.
Elena Fincher.jpeg

Elena Fincher is shown here with a plaque received during Jan. 7 qualifying competition. Fincher is one of five members of the all-girls NJROTC sporter rifle team at McDonough High School.  

Recommended for you