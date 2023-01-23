Kaitlyn Rodriguez placed fifth in the Jan. 7 competition qualifying the all female sporter rifle team to qualify for the national air rifle competition to be held in Sandy, Utah, from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4.
McDONOUGH — A team of marksmen in McDonough has been standing out in significant ways.
The NJROTC Sporter Rifle Team at McDonough High School is a predominantly female group that recently qualified to compete in a national air rifle competition in Sandy, Utah, from Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Saturday, Feb. 4.
It is an accomplishment that Kaitlyn Rodriguez could not even imagine when she first sought to join the rifle team her eighth grade year. As the most experienced member of the team Rodriguez, who placed fifth during the qualifying competition on Jan. 7, uses her positive feedback to motivate the five-member team, which is mostly made up of underclassmen.
“It’s very helpful during competition,” the McDonough High sophomore said. “Some days they may have a dead daze, where they’re confused or lost, but we have one-on-one talks to get each other to open up, and we review each others’ targets to help each other out.”
The skill for the marksmanship team requires members to hit a target from a certain distance in prone (lying down), offhand (standing) and kneeling positions. It’s a skillset that Emily Adams, a sophomore who is a part of the team, believes boosts her confidence.
“Shooting is more of a mental sport than a physical one,” she said on Friday. “You have to talk to yourself and tell yourself ‘I can shoot this 10,’ and, honestly, you are more than likely hit it.”
For Elena Fincher, a first-year shooter, it is all about time management.
“This sport is really fun, but you do need to have a positive mindset and great time management skills,” Fincher said. “It’s even better if you don’t have shooting experience because we don’t use the same techniques.”
Tim Welch has been coaching the NJROTC program for almost 16 years. He lists the team’s most recent success — qualifying for the Navy Air Rifle Championship — as one of his best coaching experiences.
“I am very proud of the sporter team,” he said Friday. “They are of mostly underclassman and had beat out teams that consisted of upperclassman. It was a goal back in June to make Nationals, and to see it happen is very fulling,” he added. “I am thankful for the parental support and the determination the athletes displayed to make this come true.”
“This is the best sporter team I have had during my 16 years of coaching air rifle. They consistently posted team scores over 1,000 points in a 1,200-point match.”