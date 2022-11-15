McDonough nonprofit hosts adult prom in hopes of generating funds to cover administrative costs

McDONOUGH — It was a prom for the ages for all who attended a formal dance for adults in support of a McDonough nonprofit and its aim to assist those in need.
Connecting Henry hosted its first-ever prom for adults on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The prom brought in adults as young 21 years to about 76 years old to celebrate the night of memories and reminiscence on the evolution of the formal balls that are typically celebrated as a high school teen.
The night brought elegance and bliss for Barbara Coleman, the executive director of Connecting Henry.
“For the first one I think we did very well,” Coleman said. “It was a night of elegance and it was good to get dressed up and get out.”
Musicby the Vintage Vixens band of Atlanta brought smooth and funky moves to the dance floor.
“It’s not typically my type of music, but the band was so hyped, they did an amazing job the entire time,” Coleman said. “It made you want to get up and move along to them.”
Although the prom generated success on the dance floor, it fell short of the organization’s monetary goals.
“Overall the prom was a huge success for our first time, but we did not collect nearly as much as we hoped to collect (for the event),” Coleman said Monday.
Since the pandemic, the organization has been keeping afloat generating grants to assist Henry County residents in need of food and housing. The prom was one of a few events in the works to bring more awareness to Connecting Henry and its mission.
Two grant programs provided by Connecting Henry help county residents who have been displaced or who are struggling to keep up with increasing housing costs. One grant, known as the Rapid Rehousing grant, allows the local nonprofit to rehouse individuals and families in need as well as help pay their rent and bills such as gas, electricity and water.
“We cover all of Henry County, all the municipalities,” Coleman said.
As the grants continue rolling in to support the group’s mission, the executive director and her staff are fighting another battle — to cover administrative expenses for their utilities, supplies and salaries.
“I would like people to know that we are stable in this community,” Coleman said. “If we do not receive the assistance that we need to keep the doors open, I will lose staff members that I cannot afford to lose.”
Interested donors can make checks payable to Connecting Henry located at 66 Veterans Drive in McDonough, or via Paypal at, and cash app at $Connecting Henry.
“This is like a calling for us,” Coleman said. “Everyone here believes in what they do and has compassion to help the community and right now people are hurting,” she added.
“We need community support right now, and even a little, like a one time donation makes a difference.”
