McDonough nonprofit hosts adult prom in hopes of generating funds to cover administrative costs

Connecting Henry board members pose with Barbara Coleman, executive director of Connecting Henry (third to the left), for a photo during the organization's first ever adult prom. The Saturday event was created by the board to connect with community members and generate funds to cover administrative expenses.

McDONOUGH — It was a prom for the ages for all who attended a formal dance for adults in support of a McDonough nonprofit and its aim to assist those in need.

Connecting Henry hosted its first-ever prom for adults on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Michael and Susan Polski were crowned prom king and queen of the adult prom hosted by Connecting Henry Saturday. 
Vintage Vixens was the featured band for the adult prom hosted by Connecting Henry on Saturday, Nov. 5.

