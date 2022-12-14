McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council approved a resolution for a Local Option Sales Tax agreement with officials of Henry County.
At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the McDonough Council approved an 11.5% LOST for its residents. This is the largest distribution share that the city has received in its history, Emelia Walker, the city attorney with McDonough, said.
"The county as well as all the cities have actually agreed for the city of McDonough to get the largest distribution share that it has received in its history, and that would go up from 10% to 11.5%," she said during the Monday meeting. "That's an approximate $8 million increase over what you would have received previously, so you have been very successful with your collective efforts to push these negotiations."
The city began negotiations for the LOST proceeds in July. Voters approved the collection of the sales tax in 2010. Under the recent approval, the city of McDonough will receive 11.5% of the total 34% in LOST proceeds that will be distributed among the cities within Henry County.
The council also reconsidered a Community Development case for a Park Road property that is owned by Councilman Scott Reeves, for District 3. The request is to annex the property at 419 Park Road into McDonough — a lateral zoning of residential agricultural.
The case was brought before the council in late November during which conversations focused on certain ethical standards.
During the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, Mayor Sandra Vincent said she needed to "set the record straight" regarding the Community Development case and Reeves' current status within the city.
"The address that council member Reeves currently has is in the city of McDonough," Vincent said. "There is the attorney, not our attorney, but the attorney that we've paid to review this, has reviewed it and the fact that he is in a mobile status right now has really nothing to do with it because legally he can continue to occupy that space for the next three years."
The McDonough council approved the annexation request with a 4-1 vote.