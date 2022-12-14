McDonough Council Meeting.png

McDonough Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12. 

 Staff Photo

McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council approved a resolution for a Local Option Sales Tax agreement with officials of Henry County.

At its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the McDonough Council approved an 11.5% LOST for its residents. This is the largest distribution share that the city has received in its history, Emelia Walker, the city attorney with McDonough, said.  

