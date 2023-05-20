MCDONOUGH — A new single-family development in the McDonough city limits was the talking point at a recent town hall meeting.
McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent and District 3 Councilman Jamal Burt held a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday, May 17 to document residents’ feedback concerning the new Crown Summit development — a series of R-50 and R-70 single-family homes expected to be built near Walnut Creek Elementary School, off McDonough Parkway.
Development standards for an R-50 single-family residential district include a minimum lot size of 8,000 square feet, a minimum lot length of 60 feet, and a minimum floor area of 1,600 square feet. Minimum setback requirements include 10 feet from a major or minor street right of way, and a 7.5-foot side yard, a 30-foot rear yard, with a 35% maximum lot coverage. An R-75 standard allows larger and wider space for a single-family home, with the setback of 35 feet from any side street or right of way line.
“This is primarily an informational meeting for us to be transparent about what’s to come,” Vincent said as attendees signed on for the virtual meeting.
Crown Properties Limited originally submitted a request to build the 249 single-family detached home subdivision in 2004. The request at that time was to have 32 of the single-family homes to be zoned R-75, and the remaining homes to be zoned R-50, with all zoning adhering to a minimum square footage of 1,600 square feet.
Staff members have been working with the developer to make recommendations to reduce the number of units to 234, with 22 of the homes zoned R-50, Andrew Baker, the director for the Community Development Department, said. Staff also made recommendations to have the developer implement the surrounding retention pond as an amenity feature — with black padded fencing and heavy landscaping — and include additional off-street parking spaces to the one-access drive plan.
“These homes are single-family detached and it was approved in February 2004 and also in March of 2004,” Baker said Wednesday. “So this project has been approved for actually 20 years now. The applicant could have built this project in 2004, and actually proceeded to apply for land disturbance permits, which means to move the dirt, but could not do so because of the economy at that time.”
The pending development falls under the Zoning Vested Rights of a property owner to use property in a certain way that may not be infringed upon by the adoption of a zoning ordinance that prohibits such use. The McDonough City Council has expressed concern over the development during recent meetings.
“One of the things that we have done is to speak with the developer in our council meetings; we have told them quite frankly and quite candidly that we do not support developments that are this densely populated based on the prior standards of mayor and council,” Vincent said.
“But based on the vested rights (to develop the property), what we are hoping for most is that there would be a willingness upon the part of the developer to work with us.”
Attendees of the Wednesday meeting made additional recommendations for council to convey to the developers on their behalf. Their interests include a possible renter’s cap for the new development and having the city correspond with county and state officials to widen or add a connecting road along McDonough Parkway to alleviate future congestion.
“I empathize with everyone here. We’re doing the best right now to make the sweet out the sour,” said Councilman Burt.
“I’m not happy, but I know it’s something we have to do.”
The City Council is set to make a determination that the subdivision conforms to the regulations and to the lot-size requirements of the zoning district at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 22.
