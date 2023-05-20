MCDONOUGH — A new single-family development in the McDonough city limits was the talking point at a recent town hall meeting.

McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent and District 3 Councilman Jamal Burt held a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday, May 17 to document residents’ feedback concerning the new Crown Summit development — a series of R-50 and R-70 single-family homes expected to be built near Walnut Creek Elementary School, off McDonough Parkway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.