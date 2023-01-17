06928F56-7425-44A6-AA93-620E97F43BAD.jpeg

Chris Matthews and his brother, Kollin, at Christian City Monday. 

 
Chris Matthews is the co-founder of Blankets 4 My Buddies, a McDonough nonprofit foundation that provides cozy handmade blankets, socks, books and meals to children dealing with grief and loss to chronic illnesses and homelessness.

McDONOUGH — A McDonough nonprofit was hard at work during the Martin Luther King holiday weekend in hopes of giving an extra dose of comfort to children in need.

This is the purpose of the Blankies 4 My Buddies Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded and led by 15-year-old Luella High student Chris “C.J.” Matthews and his family. With the help of his 6-year-old brother, Kollin, Matthews kicked off the MLK Day weekend with two of his favorite community partners — Here2Help Inc. and Feeding GA Families.

Kollin, far left, with charity partners at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities on Saturday, Jan. 14 during MLK weekend kickoff to help orphans and families in need.
The Blankets 4 My Buddies Foundation prepared 50 blanket kits as part of its Blanket Project to inspire other kids and teens to use their own hands to create a blanket to comfort others in need. The kits consist of two pieces of fabric and instructions on how to make a blanket, with a list of donation sites.

