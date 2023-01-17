Chris Matthews is the co-founder of Blankets 4 My Buddies, a McDonough nonprofit foundation that provides cozy handmade blankets, socks, books and meals to children dealing with grief and loss to chronic illnesses and homelessness.
The Blankets 4 My Buddies Foundation prepared 50 blanket kits as part of its Blanket Project to inspire other kids and teens to use their own hands to create a blanket to comfort others in need. The kits consist of two pieces of fabric and instructions on how to make a blanket, with a list of donation sites.
McDONOUGH — A McDonough nonprofit was hard at work during the Martin Luther King holiday weekend in hopes of giving an extra dose of comfort to children in need.
This is the purpose of the Blankies 4 My Buddies Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded and led by 15-year-old Luella High student Chris “C.J.” Matthews and his family. With the help of his 6-year-old brother, Kollin, Matthews kicked off the MLK Day weekend with two of his favorite community partners — Here2Help Inc. and Feeding GA Families.
Together, Kollin and his mother, Kristen, helped Matthews provide meals at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and donate 50 handmade blanket kits for families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Atlanta Saturday. The family also helped knit blankets for the homeless and donated 100 pairs of socks and underwear to orphans with the Christian City Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s Children and Family program in Union City.
“I love that they inherited my giving spirit,” Kristen said prior to the weekend kickoff. “When I got out of college that was the number one thing I wanted to do.”
Matthews stepped into the calling after his mother and father experienced a pregnancy loss when he was 5 years old.
“I had to look back to what made me feel good and that was helping other people,” Kristen, a California native, said. “So when I asked C.J. what would he would like to give he said blankets, and when I asked why he said because they’re like a hug and keeps you safe.”
Since then, Matthews and his family have spread the project to the downtown and metro-Atlanta area to bring those small tokens of comfort, such as cozy handmade blankets, socks with books and meals to children dealing with grief and loss, chronic illnesses, or homelessness.
"Over the years, I think the biggest thing that I have learned is that giving is just as therapeutic as receiving," 15-year-old Matthews said. "My parents helped me start this project to help me feel better when my mom experienced a pregnancy loss. Giving to others helped me to cope with my feelings of sadness and so in the work that we do, we always aim to inspire other kids to try kindness," he added.
"It really gives you a mental boost when you know your deeds have impacted another person in a positive way."
Its a mission that Kollin, who is walking in his big brother’s footsteps, finds helpful and kind in a society that sometimes forgets about the feeling of giving to those in need.
“It makes me really happy, and they’re happy as well,” Kollin said. “That is what God wants.”
