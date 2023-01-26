Terry .jpeg

Terry Scott ministers to children through his organization, the Malachi Project. The Malachi Project is aimed at providing after-school care and mentorship to children in need.   

McDONOUGH — Terrell "Terry" Scott III is very happy with the progression being made at the site of his outreach program to provide after-school care and mentoring programs to children in the McDonough community.  

Scott, the founder of the River Refuge nonprofit and senior pastor at Passion-Life Church, was happy to see a foundation standing and plumbing installed at the Malachi House located at 312 Rodgers St. in McDonough.

