McDONOUGH — Terrell "Terry" Scott III is very happy with the progression being made at the site of his outreach program to provide after-school care and mentoring programs to children in the McDonough community.
Scott, the founder of the River Refuge nonprofit and senior pastor at Passion-Life Church, was happy to see a foundation standing and plumbing installed at the Malachi House located at 312 Rodgers St. in McDonough.
The pastor, who once sold drugs out of the home before it was demolished for the project, broke ground in October. The 6,000-square-foot home will provide after-school care and mentoring programs designed to reach at risk youth through the teachings of Jesus.
"To teach them to make Godly decisions so that they don't get into the stuff I did," Scott said Wednesday.
He shared the exhilaration of the teens currently enrolled in the program in connection with the River Refuge nonprofit. The teens will have a significant role in the Malachi Project as they are set up to pass the torch along to the next generation of learners.
"We're seeing a lot of transformation with our kids, and we even have a lot of our teens (who have been through the program) coming back to serve," Scott said.
The teens currently assist with food packing and distributions through the local nonprofit as well as mentorship. As they are integrated into the new home on Rodgers Street they will have more responsibilities to the mentorship program — but getting the teens to that point was not particularly easy.
"In the early years we dealt with behavioral issues, but we're seeing a great response now," Scott said.
