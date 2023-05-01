Chief Ken Noble with the McDonough Police Department speaks with council members about a memorandum of understanding with the local police department, the Raise Me Up Foundation and Henry County schools to implement Handle with Care program for students who have experienced trauma.
McDONOUGH — Handle with care may be three simple words to some, but since last June these words have been making a big impact on children in Henry County.
The words give an awareness to school counselors about a student's need to address a trauma that may have occurred in their lives without the student having to share any details about the situation. Henry County government adopted the program in June 2022, with the Stockbridge Police Department following suit last November. During its April 6 meeting, the McDonough Council made the unanimous decision to have their local police department join the partnership.
The Handle with Care program is an initiative established by the Raise Me Up Foundation — a 501 (c)(3) non-profit led by Priti Griffin. Its mission is to help children achieve academic success even after they have experienced trauma.
"It is a simple way of showing kindness and understanding towards children dealing with a traumatic experience, leading to positive impacts in the classroom and in the community.," the local non-profit's official website states. "A simple alert from the law enforcement or Child Protective Services to the school system can make all the difference."
McDonough officers will be trained on how to report if a student has been exposed to a traumatizing event, Chief Ken Noble with the McDonough Police Department said.
"So that report from the officer will be called in to the counselor and advise that counselor that the particular child was exposed to something so that they can keep an eye on the child and give the child some type of counseling," Noble explained. "So what it's doing is getting the police involved to get the word out to the school to ensure that the school is aware of that child and can basically keep an eye on them."
Mayor Sandra Vincent agreed with the memorandum of understanding with the local police department.
"There are times when you see someone can die, it could be a fire or fight, and kids go to school the next day and act out, and it has nothing to do with the action but everything to do with what occurred," Vincent said. "So bravo to (the McDonough Police Department) and the collaboration with the school system."
The mission is something that Councilwoman Vanessa Thomas felt could possibly align with addressing some mental health issues in area schools.
"I am glad to hear that we are having something like this at the schools tie in with the mental health with our students," she said.
"That seems to be one of the things that has been missing, and we are oftentimes arresting our young students for things that are probably result of a mental episode, and I'm glad that we are taking note of that now and trying to correct the situation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.