McDONOUGH — Handle with care may be three simple words to some, but since last June these words have been making a big impact on children in Henry County. 

Chief Ken Noble with the McDonough Police Department speaks with council members about a memorandum of understanding with the local police department, the Raise Me Up Foundation and Henry County schools to implement Handle with Care program for students who have experienced trauma.  

The words give an awareness to school counselors about a student's need to address a trauma that may have occurred in their lives without the student having to share any details about the situation. Henry County government adopted the program in June 2022, with the Stockbridge Police Department following suit last November. During its April 6 meeting, the McDonough Council made the unanimous decision to have their local police department join the partnership. 

