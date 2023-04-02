Josh Ash update2.jpeg

Joshua Ash with his adaptive handicap big-rig truck.

McDONOUGH — Joshua Ash is back in action after several months of extensive rehabilitation following a life-altering auto accident.

Gray completed his rehabilitation — learning the new hand controls and mobility for his adaptive handicap big-rig truck — to get himself back on the road.  

Josh Ash truck controls.jpeg

Joshua Ash is back on the road again after taking several months to learn the controls for his new adaptive handicap big-rig truck. 

