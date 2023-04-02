...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING
FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY...
Relative humidity values of 25 percent or less can be expected
for 4 or more hours this afternoon and early evening. Winds will
be northwest at 7 to 12 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
McDONOUGH — Joshua Ash is back in action after several months of extensive rehabilitation following a life-altering auto accident.
Gray completed his rehabilitation — learning the new hand controls and mobility for his adaptive handicap big-rig truck — to get himself back on the road.
“I’m getting my experience back to what I love to do,” Gray said Monday.
His first trip took place in January.
“The first place I went was to Charlotte, N.C.,” Ash said. “ I was nervous at first because I didn’t know what to expect when I got back out there, but I had to put my big boy pants on and took my first load on New Year's Day.”
The task involved a quick refresher of everything he learned within the seven months of his rehabilitation, and a positive mindset which he pulled from his encounters during his annual walk in September bringing awareness to spinal cord injury.
“Once I did that walk it gave me all the hope and encouragement that I needed,” Ash said.
He found himself traveling through the mountains of Tennessee to the downtown areas of Kansas City, and even the streets of Chicago.
“I saw pretty much all the Southern states,” Ash said. "I even drove to Dalton, Savannah and South Carolina."
The sights were a joy to behold as the McDonough resident looked toward his next challenge.
"I'm trying to debate if I want to take a trip to Baltimore, but I don't really know if I want to go that far again or if I want to stay around here," Ash said. "Because living with my situation it is kind of difficult than it was before. Everything is not handicap-accessible out there on the road."
He recounts a memory that ignites his passion to continue with his efforts to bring awareness about issues individuals with spinal cord injuries face.
"When I go to get diesel (gas) the space is not wide enough for me to get out, so I had to call the gas station attendant to come out and pump the gas for me," Ash said. "It's situations like this that make me want to get my story heard, and get the conversations started so we can work on ways people like me could feel comfortable while we make a living."
Ash is currently working on a lease for his company, Trucking on Wheelz, which has been created specifically for those living with spinal cord injury and others interested in the trucking business.
"We want to work," Ash said. "And I want others to know that they don’t have to settle for anything. Whatever their dreams may be, they can still reach it no matter how far they may seem."
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
