...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES/STRONG WINDS...

Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
out of the NW at 5 to 10 MPH.

With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.

Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors.  If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
McDonough resident breaks out real-estate platform to inspire youth after childhood trauma

  • Updated

McDONOUGH — If you ever had the opportunity to meet Joe Cox and hear his life story you would find yourself motivated toward two noteworthy things — to rise above your challenges and to never, ever give up.

Joe Cox speaker.png

Joe Cox

For Cox it took nearly 30 years for him to adopt this motto, but the 58-year-old motivational speaker had to learn how to shift his focus from his traumatic childhood. 

An error occurred