McDonough resident breaks out real-estate platform to inspire youth after childhood trauma

McDONOUGH — If you ever had the opportunity to meet Joe Cox and hear his life story you would find yourself motivated toward two noteworthy things — to rise above your challenges and to never, ever give up.
For Cox it took nearly 30 years for him to adopt this motto, but the 58-year-old motivational speaker had to learn how to shift his focus from his traumatic childhood.
"I was 30 years old but I was still learning a lot of things that people 22 years had already accomplished," Cox said. "But I had to come a lot further to get there."
Now Cox has a stable belief system that fortifies an unbreakable confidence in his self-image. It is within this belief system that Cox found solace and the push he needed to take control of his life.
"In my journey I've learned that it is not where you are that matters but what you had to go through to get there," he said.
With this concept Cox, a McDonough resident, motivates local youth to become the masters of their own lives. He achieves this by sharing his personal story of feeling hopeless and "a nobody" in the eyes of his mother and father.
"I was raised by an alcoholic father and a verbally abusive mother," Cox said.
The youth speaker and real estate agent now pledges a portion of his time, and his home closing commission to the cause. For the past month, Cox has donated a portion of his proceeds from his real estate sales toward A Friend's House, a local nonprofit organization based in McDonough. The organization's mission aligns with Cox's intent — to provide youth in crisis with programs that focus on trauma and mentorship as well as educational and vocational assistance.
"I experienced some of what these kids are going through," Cox said regarding his passion to help with local, troubled youth. "I didn't have anyone to turn to for guidance when I was a youth," he added.
"Statistics show that I am more likely to be dead or in jail rather than successful or happy. I tried to make good decisions but did not know how. That is where I help."
After high school graduation he went on to serve in the Army and put himself through college after mastering a trade in engineering. Looking to become more in the eyes of his mother, Cox moved on to become a self-made millionaire as an investor and top selling real estate agent, but he kept coming back to the pain in his life — his childhood.
"I had to go through a lot to get to where I am today," Cox said. "And even when I went back to her (his mother) she told me no matter what you do in life and no matter what you succeed at, I will never be proud of you."
It was through the love and compassion from others that Cox learned how to forgive his parents and convert his confusion, pain and anger into wisdom, joy and peace.
"I didn't have love for myself because I didn’t know who I was," Cox said.
His hope now is to inspire others with his story so that that they too can uncover the core values of discipline, focus, responsibility and accountability. This was the foundation of discussions during Cox's most recent visit to the GED Program in Henry County.
"This is where I came from," Cox said. "I have decided not to let my past predict my future, and I want them to know they can do the same."
To belong is exactly how Cox says he feels with this new business venture. A lesson that should be passed along to the youth as Cox plans to further his speaking career in Conyers, Covington, Forsyth, Griffin, Hampton, Jackson, Jonesboro, Locust Grove and Stockbridge.
"I'm trying to help kids understand how to make a good decision in life," Cox said. "There are ways to do that and ways to break it down, and the best way is to see it through the eyes of someone who has already achieved that," he added.
"Kids need a fully balanced mind and body, and they need to know that they have an option and I can help them understand that there is a way for them to get that knowledge, find happiness, and find joy out of life."
For more information visit joecoxlive.com or contact Cox at 770-574-1111 or joecoxsoldmyhome@gmail.com.
