McDonough resident brings awareness to spinal cord injury

McDONOUGH — It's up to you to get out of this bed.
Joshua Ash remembered his mother's motivational words after a very bad motorcycle accident left him paralyzed from the waist down on Sept. 12, 2020.
"Spinal cord injury is a silent life-changing circumstance; I fell into a state of depression that I had never in my life experienced before," Ash said Friday. "It seemed like everything that I had worked so hard for was going down the drain."
But he also knew that his mother was right. Although he was filled with aches, pains and sorrow, he had to find a way to get back on his feet.
"For months, I was bed bound. I couldn’t do anything for myself, and I had horrible pain in my neck and back," Ash said. "I couldn't even sit up, take care of my hygiene, use the restroom, or barely feed myself because I had no mobility in my lower extremities, and I had wounds all over my body," he continued.
"I had no control over my bowels and bladder, and I could hardly move without the pain being so excruciating. After a few weeks of being home, I begAn to get home health care, physical and occupational therapy. This is where my road to recovery began."
The aim was to get back to his passion — driving semi-trucks and running his own business.
"I prayed and prayed and asked God why am I still here?" Ash said. "Months later, I was able to get accepted into Shepherd Outpatient Center."
During his time at the Atlanta-based center Ash took on months of painful yet beneficial therapy. He says his therapist, Kelly, kept him motivated to fulfilling his dream of becoming strong enough to operate big-rig trucks.
"(She) kept me motivated by challenging me to wheelchair competitions up and down the parking deck," Ash said. "I started to regain my strength and was starting to do a few things on my own."
Soon Ash learned how to manage himself in and out of his wheelchair and successfully passed his Drivers Road Test and Skills Performance Evaluation. His goal now is to purchase his own adaptive handicap big-rig truck so that he can work again. This time Ash intends to build his company — Trucking on Wheelz — for those living with spinal cord injury.
"Looking back, I can clearly see the struggles that disabled people go through just to get through a single day," Ash said. "My goal is not only to operate a semi-truck and someday start and run my own trucking business that trains and employs spinal cord injured disabled workers, but to also be an advocate for other spinal cord injured victims."
With the help of his lifelong mentor, Commander Alton Head with the American Legion Post 516, and his pastor, Kyle Berry with Zion Baptist Church, Ash created a 5K event to help him raise funds toward his business and bring more awareness to spinal cord injury in the community.
The Walk for Wheels event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 17. There will be an opening ceremony with guest speakers at the old Henry County Middle School located at 166 Holly Smith Road in McDonough. The 5K route will end at Food Depot on Macon Street.
"We are asking the community to come out and join us in this effort to bring awareness to spinal cord injury victims," Ash said. "I now realize my purpose, and I have a bright future and so many reasons to never give up."
