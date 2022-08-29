 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featuredpopularurgent

McDonough resident brings awareness to spinal cord injury

  • 0
Joshua Ash 1.jpeg

Joshua Ash

McDONOUGH — It's up to you to get out of this bed. 

Joshua Ash remembered his mother's motivational words after a very bad motorcycle accident left him paralyzed from the waist down on Sept. 12, 2020.

Joshua Ash.jpeg

Joshua Ash pictured in a semi-truck after weeks of training. 
Joshua Ash 3.jpeg

Joshua Ash pictured after a training session with Shepard Center staff. Staff members helped Ash learn how to maneuver in and out of a semi-truck. 

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts