McDonough resident creates chocolate confections that add humor to train wait times

Ashley.jpeg

Ashley Vicos, owner of Ashley’s Sweets in McDonough, is the creator of the chocolate model trains aimed at motivating residents who’ve been stuck at the railway crossings in the city.

McDONOUGH —A McDonough resident has found a way to turn a bad situation into something sweet.

Ashley Vicos, a locally known cake artist, is taking a sweeter approach in response to the long wait times that McDonough residents are experiencing as they attempt to make it across blocked train tracks in their area.

Trains, chocolate 2.jpeg

Ashley's Sweets features a model train chocolate confection that reassures residents who have experienced long wait times along the Jonesboro Road railway crossing in McDonough. 
Train, chocolate.jpeg

Ashley’s Sweets, a shop owned by Ashley Vicos, features a model train chocolate confection that reassures residents who have experienced long wait times along the Jonesboro Road railway crossing in McDonough.
Ashley's Sweets.jpeg

The train model chocolates are a few of many local themed treats from Ashley’s Sweets in McDonough.

An error occurred