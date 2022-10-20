McDonough resident creates chocolate confections that add humor to train wait times

McDONOUGH —A McDonough resident has found a way to turn a bad situation into something sweet.
Ashley Vicos, a locally known cake artist, is taking a sweeter approach in response to the long wait times that McDonough residents are experiencing as they attempt to make it across blocked train tracks in their area.
If you visit her sweet shop, Sweet Ashley’s, located inside of the Shoppes at Thompson Market building at 218 John Frank Ward Blvd in McDonough, you will find a collection of chocolate model trains on display. Each of the savory confections is labeled to let residents know that the extended wait times are a challenge for them all.
It’s an issue that Vicos experienced personally after an attempt to return to the Thompson Market shop after she made a quick run to a nearby tax office last Friday. Despite the local tax office being located just three minutes down the road, it was a feat that Vicos says took her hours.
“We have been hearing customers, business owners, delivery drivers complain about the train tracks for weeks now, and last week I got stuck at the train tracks for over two hours,” Vicos said Tuesday. “It was extraordinarily frustrating, and when I got back to my shop I decided since I couldn’t fix the train problem I would make chocolate to help people feel better about it.”
The gorgeous chocolates provide a hint of humor as a means to help others laugh off frustrations over the issue.
“There doesn’t seem to be anything happening (to resolve this problem at this time) and it has even become a big political issue in McDonough,” Vicos said.
Customers can choose from one of two displayed notes on each of the chocolate model train. One reads “Sorry you got stuck by the train, here’s some chocolate,” another states “Sorry, I was late, it’s the train’s fault.”
“Someone needs to try to make it a little bit easier for the people,” Vicos said. “I don’t know what the solution is, but my platform is candy and chocolate and I have a custom shop that creates anything that provides for people in the moment,” she added.
“It’s a real product with humor behind it.”
During a City Council meeting on Oct. 17 Mayor Sandra Vincent urged residents to voice their concerns via the Federal Railroad Administration’s web portal for public reports regarding the blocked railway crossings.
“Unfortunately, the regulations that we think exist don’t exist,” Vincent said during the Monday meeting. “I am also working on personal communications with Norfolk Southern, but in the meantime data is very important so I would like to invite you all to go to (the link provided) please,” she added.
“Your input is very important.”
The portal launched in December 2019 to assist officials with data collections for the blocked highway-rail grade crossings throughout Henry County and the nation. Residents can visit the FRA Blocked Crossing webpage at www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings/ to report the blocked crossings.
The form requests specific information such as the date, time, location and duration of the road block from its users. The agency estimated an average of three minutes for users to complete the report.
