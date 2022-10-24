No. 7 Train.jpeg

McDONOUGH — Don Dunlap remembers when a historical marker was placed by the model No. 7 train at Heritage Park in the Historical Village of McDonough some years ago.

The model train is a replica of the steam engine that was involved in the Camp Creek Parkway accident on June 23, 1900. The No. 7 train is a highlight for the retired teacher who would take his students to visit the site at 99 Lake Dow Road as part of his curriculum.

Library, Ola School, log house.jpeg

The first library in Henry County, Ola School anda log cabin are some features of the Historic Village that makes up Heritage Park in McDonough.

