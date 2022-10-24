McDONOUGH — Don Dunlap remembers when a historical marker was placed by the model No. 7 train at Heritage Park in the Historical Village of McDonough some years ago.
The model train is a replica of the steam engine that was involved in the Camp Creek Parkway accident on June 23, 1900. The No. 7 train is a highlight for the retired teacher who would take his students to visit the site at 99 Lake Dow Road as part of his curriculum.
But for the past few years the the model train and other historic parts of the park have faced potential demolition, and plans to be uprooted and relocated to provide an open space for a playground or green space.
A recent town hall meeting revealed that the lack of maintenance on certain buildings — such as an 1827 settlers’ log cabin and a two-room county schoolhouse — and other items within the Historic Village have been deemed unsalvageable by county officials.
They hope to follow through with their plans to have the buildings demolished and replaced with a concession stand and additional bathrooms. It is a decision that Amanda Beck, president of The Genealogical Society of Henry and Clayton counties, felt brought even more concern for residents who wished to see the historic buildings and artifacts well preserved.
“People were upset, but everybody behaved themselves,” Beck said regarding the Oct. 5 meeting.
This brought a significant resolution to the table, Beck said. The community will need to take an active role in the future of the park.
“They would have to convince the commissioners that this is what we need to do,” Beck said. “I mean, how often can you show somebody an old piece of farming equipment?”
Beck was not alone with this thought. As the town hall meeting came to a close Dunlap said he felt he too can do his part in taking a stand to protect the history of the village. Dunlap hopes to assemble a group of like-minded individuals who are passionate and just as willing as he is to put in the work to have the park’s past preserved.
“We believe that they have not been well maintained and have fallen to a state of disrepair,” Dunlap said. “It’s worth it for our heritage and for our young people to see.”
Heritage Park houses several buildings within the Historic Village of McDonough. A log cabin, an old school house and Henry County’s first library are all part of what visitors can uncover of the town’s historic past. The Veterans Wall of Honor and the Jason T. Harper Event Center are also features of the park.
“What we are starting to do is try to get people that are passionate about the restoration to make donations to the Henry First 501(c)(3),” Dunlap said. “I’ve seen it from the inside, and I know that if you donate to Henry First and specify where you want the funds to go, they will make sure it goes to that specific thing.”
Those interested in being part of the group, known as Friends of Heritage Village, can contact Dunlap at 678-283-7946 or via email at MrDonDunlap@gmail.com.
“We would love to have thousands of people who want to get together on a unified front to take care of these historic pieces,” Dunlap said.