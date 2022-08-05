McDonough resident making strides in film industry

Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jason Lee’s short film “Sticks and Stones” highlights Adilynn, a 5-year-old rascal, who finds herself in a bit of trouble as her artistic aspirations get the best of her. Her little mess causes a household stir as her mother thinks of how best to get through to her.
McDONOUGH — A cock crows as a farmhouse comes into scene.
A guitar melody plays as a man exits his millennium ranch-style home — receiving a kiss from his wife as their boys race to the bed of an old dirty brown pickup truck with their fishing rods in hand. The truck takes off with the boys waving out of view.
The story now focuses on the woman who makes her way into the house to address her gloomy daughter who is sitting at the bottom of a staircase.
“All right young lady, your 15 minutes is up,” she says to the little girl whose face is caked with makeup.
This is the introduction to Jason Lee’s short film “Sticks and Stones.”
“I’ve gone back and forth in writing this,” the 46-year-old McDonough resident said of the film Wednesday. “It shows the peaks and valleys that you can go through as a child and a parent that I feel everybody can relate to.”
But the script would have never been put to paper if Lee did not take the risk to fulfill his dream of becoming a filmmaker. Up until 2020 Lee had been working as a pilot crew scheduler for numerous airlines.
“This particular story I thought of 25 years ago, but life got in the way,” Lee said. “But working as a pilot crew scheduler just wasn’t satisfying, and the pandemic affected us all, so with introspection and soul-searching I felt now is the time to do it.”
So far the short film has won awards for best director in the Toronto Indie Filmmakers Festival in Toronto, Canada, best dramatic short for the Slice! Short Film Festival in Hampton, S.C., and awards of merit for film in directing, screenwriting, editing, cinematography, acting, music production design and sound at the Southern Shorts Awards to be held in Roswell.
“I am just happy that my film has been recognized in all the merits,” Lee said. “Because I did not do this alone. Everyone put their heart and soul into this.”
The film features musicians Amber Pierce Valentine and her brother Andrew Pierce, and Jessie Little, an alumnae of Clayton State’s Film and Digital Media certificate program.
“I’ve made some lifelong friends and collaborators with the program,” Lee said. “I can’t imagine a greater film experience. I would be happy if this was my last film.”
Yet the budding filmmaker has successfully produced four shorts — with “Sticks and Stones” as an endearment to his childhood passion. He hopes his short film invites more nostalgia focused on what it was like to grow up in the millennial age, and push those conversations about the generational shift of parenthood.
“It really is about what it is like to be a parent and how there really is a fine line between being a friend and a disciplinarian,” Lee said. “This film just says it’s OK to have those moments where you just have to be a parent.”
