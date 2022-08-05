 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featuredpopularurgent

McDonough resident making strides in film industry

Sticks and Stones1.jpeg

Jason Kelly Lee

McDONOUGH — A cock crows as a farmhouse comes into scene.

A guitar melody plays as a man exits his millennium ranch-style home — receiving a kiss from his wife as their boys race to the bed of an old dirty brown pickup truck with their fishing rods in hand. The truck takes off with the boys waving out of view.

Sticks and Stones.jpeg

Jason Lee’s short film “Sticks and Stones” highlights Adilynn, a 5-year-old rascal, who finds herself in a bit of trouble as her artistic aspirations get the best of her. Her little mess causes a household stir as her mother thinks of how best to get through to her.
Sticks and Stones3.jpeg

Jason Lee directs Natalie Lane, who plays Adilynn, in his short film “Sticks and Stones.”
Sticks and Stones2.jpeg

Jason Lee gives direction to Jessie Little, who plays the mommy role in his short film “Sticks and Stones.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts