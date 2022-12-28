Abundant sunshine. High 56F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 12:55 pm
The Geranium Ball is set to drop on the McDonough Square Dec. 31.
McDONOUGH — The city of McDonough is ready to ring in the new year with the return of its annual countdown.
Henry County residents looking to welcome in the 2023 year with a bang can make plans to join in the festivities for the 10th New Year’s Eve Geranium Drop on Saturday, Dec. 31.
The family-friendly event, hosted by the city of McDonough and Main Street McDonough, is held in the downtown square of McDonough.
Residents can enjoy live music and entertainment and take advantage of a few New Year’s Eve specials from merchants and dining options located in the historic square.
The fun is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. with the countdown and ball drop launching around midnight.
For more information contact Cinderella Bennett, Main Street McDonough director, at cbennett@mcdonoughga.org.
