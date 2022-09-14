McDonough small business to host spooktacular film festival

McDONOUGH — One McDonough resident is looking to serve up a spooky event inspired by a little boy who thoroughly enjoys making short films.
Heather Martin, owner of TipTop Events, LLC in McDonough, is set to host a Halloween-themed film festival dedicated to children interested in the film industry. The event transpired as the mompreneur often found herself enjoying scenes of "the little boy down the street" as he sought unique ways to capture short reels of his family and friends.
"I wanted to have something where he could enter his work, and show it and be proud of what he and his friends made," Martin said Tuesday.
Her hope is that the event inspires even more youth in the community -- to grow in their passion for the film industry in addition to providing them with an outlet to share their short films with the world at no expense.
"We want to inspire young filmmakers and actors from around the community and provide a venue for them to publicly screen their films and connect with each other," Martin said.
The film festival is scheduled for Oct. 22, 7 p.m. at Big Springs Park, 64 Veterans St., McDonough. Film genres for the evening event, which is open to children ages 12 to 18 years of age, will include horror, sci-fi, animation, thriller, mystery and Halloween comedy. There is no admission fee for the festival; however, films must be between one and five minutes and should not exceed a PG-13 rating.
Attendees of the event will also enjoy food trucks, face painting, and a photo booth prior to the short film showing. A cash prize and trophy will be given to individuals with the best film.
"They film so much movies here in McDonough, and people have so much interest in it, so it is nice to have something that caters to that and it gives the older kids who aren't into dressing up something to do for (Halloween celebrations)," Martin said.
Interested participants can submit their short films up until the Oct. 22 date. Participants interested in sponsoring the weekend event can contact Martin at tiptopeventsga@gmail.com or call her at 678-525-7218 with your business name and logo, contact number and email address.
"Hopefully it is something we can do every year," Martin said. "I'm looking for a good turnout."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.