Miss Georgia USA and Miss Teen Georgia USA pageants kick off Thursday

From left, 2015 Miss Georgia USA Brooke Fletcher, Kim Greenwood and husband Lee Greenwood and 2015 Miss Georgia Teen USA Mary Calkins. (Special Photo)

McDONOUGH — The Miss USA Organization, a globally-recognized pageant platform that celebrates the beauty of women across cultures, is back again at a Henry County venue this weekend. 

On Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 the Miss Georgia USA and Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant will bring contestants to the county's Performance Arts Center at 37 Lemon St. in McDonough.

Recommended for you

More News