...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
From left, 2015 Miss Georgia USA Brooke Fletcher, Kim Greenwood and husband Lee Greenwood and 2015 Miss Georgia Teen USA Mary Calkins. (Special Photo)
McDONOUGH — The Miss USA Organization, a globally-recognized pageant platform that celebrates the beauty of women across cultures, is back again at a Henry County venue this weekend.
On Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 the Miss Georgia USA and Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant will bring contestants to the county's Performance Arts Center at 37 Lemon St. in McDonough.
The combined preliminary for the 2023 competition is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and the finals are set to begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased via the Eventbrite website.
The program will be bringing a few familiar faces back to the stage for the 2023 competition. This includes Tanisha Brito Chea, who was Miss GA USA in 2005, and Brooke Fletcher — a Fayetteville native — who was Miss GA Teen USA in 2009 and again in 2015.
"We are so excited to welcome these Georgia peaches back to the stage to host our 2023 Miss Georgia USA and Miss Georgia Teen USA this weekend," the organization posted recently on Facebook. "See you in McDonough, Georgia ladies."