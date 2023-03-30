336691284_538690931704308_8064648601956843318_n.jpeg

Steve Morgan visits with staff at a McDonough coffee house following his promotion to city administrator. 

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — If one were curious to know more information about the city of McDonough, they may not need to look further than its newly appointed city administrator. 

Steve Morgan recently completed his first month as city administrator. His promotion to the position came after a unanimous vote by the McDonough Council during a February meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.