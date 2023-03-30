McDONOUGH — If one were curious to know more information about the city of McDonough, they may not need to look further than its newly appointed city administrator.
Steve Morgan recently completed his first month as city administrator. His promotion to the position came after a unanimous vote by the McDonough Council during a February meeting.
The former fire chief has been acclimataing to the new position overseeing department heads, and working with county officials in addition with making preparations for the city's annual budget.
Those who have lived in the McDonough area for some time may still refer to Morgan as "the oracle of fire," a name given to the Valley Forge, Penn., native after he moved to the McDonough community in the early '90s.
Morgan put down roots in the city running a business, McDonough Toys and Dolls, with his daughter between 1990 and 1996.
At that time he also began volunteering for the fire and police departments and later planted himself as a reserve police officer until he was asked to handle arson investigations. After closing his business in 2004, Morgan was able to work full-time as the fire building instructor with the Fire Department. He was promoted to fire chief in 2008.
Those who have known Morgan in his previous roles have highlighted his ability to solve problems.
"A consultant on projects of all kinds and a walking reservoir of knowledge," Cinderella Bennett, the manager and event coordinator for the City's Main Street program, previously said of Morgan.
So far the newly appointed city administrator has been keeping up with his community connections. It's a characteristic that Alicia Hodges, a co-owner of the Queen Bee Coffee Company, is happy to see.
"We’re very thankful for the folks in our — like Steve — that make McDonough such a great place to live," she wrote in a February Facebook post.
