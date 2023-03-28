Diane and daughter.jpeg

Dianne Miller pictured with her daughter, Malana, outside of the Green Front Cafe in 2018. 

STOCKBRIDGE — An area cafe in the Heritage District of Stockbridge will reopen its doors with hopes that it brings life back into a downtown neighborhood.

A soft opening for the Green Front Cafe, which is considered a jewel to residents of the Stockbridge Heritage District, is underway to open the cafe for the first time in four years.

GreenFrontCafe_HistoricSign_202302-576x1024.jpeg

A look inside the newly renovated Green Front Cafe at 112 Second St. in Stockbridge. 

