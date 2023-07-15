The Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is currently open for small group tours. The animal rescue, located at 712 LG Griffin Road in Locust Grove, temporarily closed for several months after a bird flu outbreak.
Audrey Hill, the director of development with the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, shows a few bridge improvements underway at the Locust Grove site on Tuesday, July 11. Staff seeks to add railings to bridges and repave trails along the main walking path.
The Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is currently open for small group tours. The animal rescue, located at 712 LG Griffin Road in Locust Grove, temporarily closed for several months after a bird flu outbreak.
Special Photo
One of several tigers available to view at the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, located at 712 LG Griffin Road in Locust Grove.
Staff Photo
Two tigers play in their habitat during a walking tour at the Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary on Tuesday, July 11.
Staff Photo
Audrey Hill, the director of development with the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, shows a few bridge improvements underway at the Locust Grove site on Tuesday, July 11. Staff seeks to add railings to bridges and repave trails along the main walking path.
Staff Photo
Quillber, an African crested porcupine, is pictured alongside his habitat mate, Lawrence, during a walking tour at the Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary on Tuesday, July 11.
Staff Photo
A group of primates enjoys a feeding at the Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary on Wednesday, July 11. The primates are amid 300 animals available to view during a walking tour at the Locust Grove site.
LOCUST GROVE — A nonprofit educational oasis for exotic and farm animals opened its sanctuary gates for public visitations this week.
After a bird flu outbreak that prompted several weeks of quarantine at the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, located at 712 LG Griffin Road in Locust Grove, authorities have given the go-ahead to reopen its doors for public visits. The animal sanctuary is now offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes professionally guided “Walk on the Wildside Tour” for those interested in reconnecting with the animals and staff on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.