LOCUST GROVE — A nonprofit educational oasis for exotic and farm animals opened its sanctuary gates for public visitations this week.

After a bird flu outbreak that prompted several weeks of quarantine at the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, located at 712 LG Griffin Road in Locust Grove, authorities have given the go-ahead to reopen its doors for public visits. The animal sanctuary is now offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes professionally guided “Walk on the Wildside Tour” for those interested in reconnecting with the animals and staff on site.

IMG_7383.jpg

Remnants of flood damage to one of three bridges located along the main walking path at the Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove.  
IMG_7364.jpg

Liberty the lioness, who is known by staff as "Libby," creeps up for a surprise hello during a walking tour at the Noah's Ark facility on Tuesday, July 11.
IMG_7344.jpg

A staff employee feeds a few farm animals during a walking tour at the Noah’s ark facility on Tuesday, July 11. The animal sanctuary is offering “Wow Tours” for guests, ages 10 and older.

Recommended for you

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.