Local schools are set to focus on creating a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program for children who visit the community garden.

McDONOUGH — A community garden in McDonough is set to be a cultivation for all in Henry County.

Girls First Inc., a non-profit organization, opened its first community garden last Saturday. The effort brought visitors interested in growing vegetables, fruits, herbs, or flowers at the community site located at the corner of Doris and Brisendine streets in McDonough.

Visitors place plants in the ground at the community garden in McDonough.
Piedmont Health provided resources on health and wellness in addition to a free yoga class for visitors during the grand opening of the community garden in McDonough.

