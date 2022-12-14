Norfolk Southern makes improvements to blocked railways in McDonough

McDONOUGH — Residents of McDonough should be seeing improvements to train delays along certain railways within city limits.
McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent was one of several officials who sat down with representatives from Norfolk Southern to discuss the longstanding blockages at major intersections in McDonough.
After a series of correspondence with Conner Poe, the vice president of Governmental Affairs for Norfolk Southern, the train lines causing blockages within the city limits have been rerouted, Vincent said in a Facebook post on Saturday, Dec. 10.
"I am pleased to announce that after months of sending emails and letters, placing phone calls, and scheduling meetings, the fruits of our collective labor has reached resolution," the Facebook post states. "On yesterday we were informed by Conner Poe, a representative of Norfolk Southern, that the train line which had resulted in blockages on the rail has been rerouted."
The improvements are a result of a trial run which redirected 7% of the train line at the Jonesboro Road and Racetrac crossings. Due to an increase in local train activity and port expansion, residents will continue to see train activity, but we will no longer be plagued by the train parking on the tracks, Vincent said.
"Many of you may have noticed that for the past month we have not been experiencing the delays previously encountered within the city," Vincent said. "The trial was successful, and we can now officially announce that the 17,000-square-foot train line has a new home."
The McDonough mayor listed Tim Young, the city manager of Locust Grove, Josh Fenn with the Henry County Development Authority, and other elected officials from the state Senate and House of Representatives as integral partners with addressing the situation.
There are additional plans to add a new siding for track capacity between Locust Grove and McDonough within the near future, state Sen. Brian Strickland said.
"I will be working with the company and state leaders as we move forward with plans to expand track capacity between McDonough and Locust Grove to make certain we are prepared for future growth and longer trains that may return," he said on Saturday.
"I appreciate Norfolk Southern for hearing our concerns and all of our local and state leaders that collaborated and continue to work together to address this matter."