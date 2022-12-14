 Skip to main content
Norfolk Southern makes improvements to blocked railways in McDonough

McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent (center) with city, county and officials from Norfolk Southern on Saturday, Dec. 10. 

McDONOUGH — Residents of McDonough should be seeing improvements to train delays along certain railways within city limits.

McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent was one of several officials who sat down with representatives from Norfolk Southern to discuss the longstanding blockages at major intersections in McDonough.

Sandra Vincent, mayor of McDonough, met with officials of Norfolk Southern to discuss train delays within the city limits. 

